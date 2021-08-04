A review of Paris Hilton’s new cooking show

Photo: KIT KARZEN / NETFLIX

Paris Hilton descends a misty spiral staircase to the sound of opera music. She is in full glamor, wearing a white dress with transparent panels. As the fog clears and the Californian sun shines on Hilton through the window, there is a sudden cut in which she struggles to pull out a grocery cart. With her cart set up, a masked Hilton casually walks into the Los Angeles Eataly as if she were a normal person shopping at Eataly.

Each episode of Cooking with Paris opens with a similar sequence: a dreamlike cinematic entry into a store, contrasted with mundane, common grocery problems like spilling shit and asking an employee what chives look like. After shopping, Hilton returns to her kitchen full of unicorns to prepare food before a famous guest comes to help her finish preparing the meal. Cooking with Paris, falling on Netflix today, is a feverish dream that I don’t want to wake up from. The idyllic and tranquil atmosphere is tinged with a bit of a nightmare; the spectacle feels so real and yet so bizarre and unapproachable at the same time, as if your mind is playing tricks on you. Which makes Cooking with Paris Hilton’s contradictory taste is so calming (she also loves Taco Bell and Chanel), imaginative vibe, and it’s the story of a woman in the public eye who finally harnesses her power as she steps into the next phase of his life.

After more than 20 years in the public eye, Cooking with Paris is finally an outlet that allows Hilton to be herself in front of the cameras: a dramatic, childish and confident extension of her exaggerated character and with no clue of performance Simple life. Unlike the rural setting she was cast into in the early 2000s, Hilton is in her own world. It’s a very pink, very glittery, and very expensive world and this time she’s in control. The show is essentially a sequel to It’s Paris, the 2020 documentary that highlighted Hilton’s cultural influence, misrepresentation in the media, and the trauma she owed to an abusive residential school her parents sent her to as a teenager.

Barbie’s bubbly, surreal aesthetic includes homemade McDonalds fries served in pink toy cars, golden onion rings (onion rings sprinkled with gold, of course), a filet mignon covered in sprinkles, and a book kitchen that seems to have been designed by me in the early-2000s gel-pen phase (according to Hilton, she only writes in rainbow). But this charming aesthetic isn’t just limited to the food: it covers every aspect of the series, including the text that appears onscreen, the romantic music, and the Hilton wardrobe, which is never appropriate for it. that she cooks. Guest and rapper Saweetie puts that aesthetic more simply: rich bitch shit. All these stupid and somewhat fantastic elements are so Paris Hilton in that they may only appeal to the taste of an adult who has grown up with unlimited wealth, but that’s the point. Hilton is showing off, because that’s what it is.

The unapproachable and seemingly impossible wealth of a Hilton should be infuriating. In Holly Golightly cosplay, Hilton buys truffles that cost $ 1,000 a pound, then edible 23k gold flakes to put on onion rings without hesitation. Sadly, Cooking with Paris is so calming in its escapist quality, anticlimactic but in a good way that the part of my brain that wants to scream Eats the rich! take a nap.

The show’s Hilton guests are almost exclusively other wealthy celebrities who likely didn’t cook in their own kitchens even during the pandemic, when it was filmed. For example, Hilton and Kim Kardashian West almost use a KitchenAid as a blender, Hilton and Demi Lovato don’t know what lemon peel is, and Hilton accidentally mixes the top of a salt shaker into salsa. And that’s just the start of the little kitchen nightmares intertwined in the series. Much of this could be the character she creates for the cameras: Hilton is smarter than she suggests (and smarter than the media has allowed her to), so she mixes up the stereotype of a rich blonde person. / ignorant seen on Simple life with someone who really knows her shit, like when she confidently combines various more expensive cheeses into a boxed mac and cheese, a recipe she knows so well as her muscle memory. Or when she pulls out a box full of sunglasses to wear to avoid crying while chopping onions.

Although Cooking with Paris is not informative (minus the tip of the sunglasses), it serves a personal purpose for Hilton. In episode one, she tells Kardashian West, I feel like I’ve lived like a 21-year-old girl my whole life, and now I feel ready to move on. Throughout the series, Hilton hints at his plans to marry and start a family next year. Last week, Page Six announced that Hilton was pregnant, which she confirmed to be false on her podcast later today. Either way, Hilton, who loves fast food (she often mentions Taco Bell, which touches my heart), is ready to be a mother and domestic queen, whose pantry is filled with candy and of cereals. If anything, Cooking with Paris is about a woman going from one period of her life to another. We don’t all have access to the kind of wealth and fame that Paris Hilton needs to make a show of, but it’s refreshing to see someone else go through a process that everyone identifies in a way. or another: wet pasta dough.