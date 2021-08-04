you might own a slice of Princess Diana’s wedding cake | Smart News

A sweet slice of royal history will be auctioned later this month. August 11 Dominic Winter Auctioners will sell a 40-year-old piece of cake baked to celebrate the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1981.

Topped with delicate white icing details and a sugar version of the Royal Coat of Arms, the slice of marzipan weighs approximately 28 ounces. In the lot the description, the British auction house notes that the decades-old dessert is “partly cracked” and has “slight damage to the ridge shield” but otherwise appears to be well preserved.

Moyra Smith, staff member of Clarence House and employee of queen elizabeth, mother of Elizabeth II, received the piece of cake as a gift at the time of the wedding. Instead of eating it, bring it back Associated press (AP), she carefully wrapped the delicacy and placed it in a flowery cake pan with a handwritten label signed and dated “7/29/81”: “Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s [sic] Wedding cake.”

In 2008, the Smith family sold the (questionable) edible heirloom to a collector for an undisclosed sum. Now on sale again, the tranche is estimated to be between $ 300 and $ 400 (£ 200 to £ 300), writes Rachel Pannett for the Washington post.

Initially, a royal letter and a commemorative beer bottle accompanied the cake. These items are not included in the upcoming sale, but the bundle features an original 1981 wreath detailing the wedding service order and a royal breakfast schedule.

“[The slice] appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when it was originally sold, ”Chris Albury, the auction house’s senior appraiser, told the AP. “But we do not recommend that you eat it.”

Smith’s memento was most likely cut from one of the roughly two dozen cakes baked for the royal wedding. According to the lot listing, the slice likely came from the side or top of a one-tier cake sent to Clarence House for the enjoyment of the Queen Mother’s staff.

As the New York Times reported in 1981, the Royal Navy School of Cookery designed the “official” cake eaten by the Royal Family and over 1,000 guests: an elaborate 200-pound, 5-foot-tall fruit cake topped with rum. Corinthian Roman columns separated the five tiers of the cake, while decorations ranging from flowers to the couple’s initials adorned its sides, according to Eaterby Daniela Galarza and Dana Hatic.

More … than 750 million people from 74 countries watched Charles, 32, marry Diana, 20. The TV extravaganza cost around $ 135 million in today’s dollars.

This “fairytale” marriage kicked off Charles and Diana’s tumultuous and unhappy marriage, which ended in a high-profile divorce in 1996. Leading to the Wedding day, both sides expressed doubts about the union, according to various biographies and subsequent accounts. In 2017, previously unreleased tapes on a Channel 4 show revealed that Diana was describing the wedding as “the worst day of my life,” as Victoria Ward reported for the Telegraph at the time.

The outspokenness of the princess humanitarian work, glamor fashion advised and tragic death in a car crash in 1997, cemented his legacy as a pop culture icon. Elements related to Diana’s life continue to garner public attention: Her wedding dress, for example, is exhibited for the first time in 25 years in a much anticipated setting exposure at Kensington Place. And, Rachel Trent reports for CNN, a car Charles gave Diana as an engagement gift recently sold for over $ 72,000 (£ 52,000).

Slices of cake from Diana and Charles have appeared at auction before, including in 2015 and 2018.

In 2017, Florida man John Hoatson told the Tampa Bay Times‘Christopher Spata that he owned a piece of the 1981 wedding fruit cake. An avid collector of Diana memorabilia, Hoatson also claimed to own a sample of the fabric used to make her wedding dress and a bar of soap once used by the princess to wash her hands.

When asked if he would try to eat his slice of the wedding cake, Hoatson replied, “No, and everyone asks me.”

He added, “[I]It’s a 36 year old fruit cake, and it looks really bad.