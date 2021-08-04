Sundance Film Festival in Utah Demands COVID Vaccine for Attendees





After going virtual in 2021, the Sundance Film Festival plans to return to in-person events next year. But with the return comes a major requirement: Anyone attending the festival, or Sundance-affiliated events, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We are providing this information now to make sure all in-person attendees feel comfortable attending and can adjust their travel plans as needed, Festival Director Tabitha Jackson said on Tuesday. The announcement comes as Utah has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases triggered by the highly contagious delta variant, an increase that is not expected to slow until this fall, the Deseret News reported. Jackson, who is in his second year as festival director, added that further details regarding the theater’s capacity and mask policies will come closer to the festival, which will run Jan. 20-30, 2022. The Sundance Institute is currently developing its program for the 2022 festival, which will host screenings in person at venues in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Mountain Resort, as well as virtually. All official feature film selections (the festival is planning around 80 selections slightly higher than the 73 which premiered at the 2021 festival) will be played in person and online, according to Jacksons’ message, which was emailed. at Deseret News. The festival will keep the custom online platform that viewers used earlier this year for this purpose. Jackson said this format allowed people who had never attended the festival for various reasons to attend for the first time. After going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival recorded its largest audience ever, with 251,331 views in total of feature films, shorts and independent series, the Deseret News reported. The festival matched that with over 500,000 views, as each household would likely have at least two people. Highlights of the 2021 festival included a documentary on the origins of Sesame Street, a documentary retracing the life of Joy Luck Club author Amy Tan that marked the final project of Robert Redford’s son James Redford, who died in October 2020 and Summer of Soul, a The Roots Questlove project that highlighted the little-known Harlem Music Festival which took place concurrently with Woodstock. Taking all virtual festival events into account, the Sundance Institute estimated there were more than 600,000 total views in 2021, 168% more than in 2020, the Deseret News reported. Now, with the 2022 festival around six months away, Jackson has said she can’t wait to see new movies and see faces, new and old. We are delighted that the community can once again make the annual pilgrimage to the festival in Utah, and we also invite the public to join us online wherever they are, she said. The films will premiere from January 20 to 25, with additional screenings until the end of the festival, according to the press release. The awards will be announced on January 28, and the winners will be screened in person and online until January 30.

