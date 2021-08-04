There is still so much to discover at Pass Over





What was your mental and emotional experience playing these roles? LITTLE WOOD When I first performed the piece three years ago I was always on the alert and it took a while to come back down after rehearsals and performances. I was walking outside Lincoln Center, and there was a line of NYPD officers with assault rifles right there. My body would immediately react like, OK, I have to go home. It’s really great that we have a mental health allowance this time around, to get massages or do anything to decompress. We all need it because we have to go to a very scary place every day and we have to be able to get out of it. HILL I’ve heard actors say: Your body doesn’t really know you’re faking. There are things we have to do in the room to open something. I noticed after a few performances the vulnerability did not go away. You have to find different ways to get back to the level each time. Sometimes I come home and it’s hard to move forward like, Oh, I have to cook dinner now I guess. So much has happened since you first performed this piece together in 2018. How does it feel to come back to these characters in the context of the pandemic and in the aftermath of the so-called? racial calculation triggered by the murder of George Floyd? HILL The play has been poignant every time we performed it. I remember Philando Castile was killed the year before our Chicago premiere. Eric Garner before him; there are so many people we had to watch get caught. To come back to it, there was no question of: How will I find my way there? It was as if, no, I was still there, there is still so much to discover, so much to purge, so much to investigate. It’s just as relevant, unfortunately. LITTLE WOOD I basically became an adult in Minneapolis, and got stopped by the cops three times, just while walking. I had pistols almost fired at me once. When George Floyd arrived, it was like it could have been me. This is the fuel I bring under Kitch, and how terrified he is. And it always happens outside the theater. Mimicked the never-ending existential crisis we seem to be living in.

