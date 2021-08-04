Offsprings drummer says he was dropped because he wasn’t vaccinated





Pete Parada, drummer for pop-punk group The Offspring, says his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for medical reasons cost him his job. Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it was recently decided that I am not safe with, in the studio and on tour, Mr. Parada. said on Instagram Tuesday. I mention this because you won’t see me at these next shows. His doctor had advised him not to get the vaccine, Mr Parada said, because he suffers from Guillain-Barr syndrome, a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. The risks far outweigh the benefits, he said, adding that he caught the virus last year and suffered mild effects from it.

I’m sure I would be able to handle it again, he said of the virus, but I’m not so sure I would survive another round of the syndrome post-vaccination. The Food and Drug Administration said last month that the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine may be associated with a slightly increased risk of Guillain-Barr syndrome. There is no data yet to suggest a link between the disease and the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or by Moderna, both of which are based on different technology. Mr Parada also said he did not support those with the most power dictating medical procedures to others, citing governments, businesses and employers. It is not known whether Mr. Parada was permanently or temporarily excluded from the group. The Offspring rose to fame in the 1990s with songs such as Why Dont You Get a Job? and Pretty Fly (For a white guy). Mr. Parada joined us in 2007 and performed this year on his latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll, his first in almost a decade. A request for comment from the group was not immediately returned early Wednesday.

An Offspring concert scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles is sold out, and dozens more dates in the United States and Europe are scheduled until next summer.

In recent weeks, there has been a deluge of vaccine mandates from companies amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant. Tyson Foods and Microsoft were the last to demand that employees be vaccinated. Arts institutions have also started to require vaccination of people visiting museums, shows and concerts. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that New York would become the first U.S. city to require proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine for dining out, gyms and other activities. Mr Parada said he had no negative feelings towards the group, adding: They do what they think is best for them, while I do the same.

