Madhuri Dixit’s Aaja Nachle takes center stage in Tokyo as Israeli duo perform there, watch | Bollywood

The recent performance of Israeli swimmers at the current Tokyo Olympics is proof that many foreigners follow Bollywood.

On Tuesday, Team Israel’s Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky participated in the preliminaries of the artistic swimming duo free routine, where they performed part of their routine to actor Madhuri Dixit Nene’s hit song, Aaja Nachle, from the movie of the same name.

A video of their performance at Aaja Nachle has been around the Internet. Indian fans praise the Israeli duo for adding an element of Bollywood to the Olympics.

“Nach le Nach used it by Team Israel for #ArtisticSwimming at # Olympics2020 @MadhuriDixit #BollywoodInspiredOlympians #AajaNachle,” one social media user tweeted.

“Bollywood entered #TokyoOlympics and as usual there is a different level of energy in our Indian songs,” another user commented on Twitter.

Israeli duo Eden and Shelly were battling to advance to the final of the women’s duet technical routine at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. However, they were unable to qualify for the top clash.

The artistic swimming event at the Olympic Games is a free routine and lasts up to 3-4 minutes. A technical routine consists of five designated movements and they last a maximum of 2.50 minutes.

According to the official Olympic Games website, participants are graded on the basis of timing, difficulty, technique and choreography.