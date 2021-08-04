When Bollywood celebrities shared funny chats from their personal WhatsApp groups





When Bollywood Celebrities Shared Funny Chats With WhatsApp Groups | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Have you ever wondered what’s going on with WhatsApp celebrity groups? Abhishek Bachchan once revealed Bachchans’ WhatsApp group and who among all is the most active Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared details of her WhatsApp group ‘Guts’ with her girl gang Just like us, even Bollywood celebrities have their own private WhatsApp groups shared with friends, family and loved ones. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had shared what was happening on their family group WhatsApp, when the siblings appeared on Koffee With Karan. The same was true with Kareena Kapoor Khan who spoke about her WhatsApp group ‘GUTS’ which is mainly devoted to judging the appearance of people at the airport and their fashion sense. Well, Deepika Padukone had previously shared a screenshot of her family WhatsApp group with the “handsome” Ranveer as a talking point. Well, today we’re going to give you a quick rundown of what’s happening on celebrity WhatsApp groups, who is the most active and more. Without further ado, scroll down to find out all about it! Celebrity WhatsApp Groups Fun Chats The Bachchans Abhishek and Shweta had shared on KWK what their family WhatsApp group looked like. He shared that although Amitabh Bachchan is super active on Twitter, he never responds to messages on WhatsApp. Jr Bachchan said Big B needs to be notified via SMS to read a message on WhatsApp and only then does he respond to the group. Speaking of Aishwarya, Abhishek said that she “takes time to answer calls or texts”. The most active of the group is Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek and Shweta both shared how every faultless day Jaya sends sentimental messages with moralizing, motivational quotes, videos and more. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s group “GUTS” Bebo and his gang which includes Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar have created a WhatsApp group by the latter. The purpose of the group is essentially to chat or, in his words, to “discuss”. On KWK, when Kareena was asked what they had been discussing, she said, mainly the appearance of people at the airport and we are not surprised why it is called “Guts”. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh In May 2020, Deepika shared a screenshot of her family WhatsApp group which includes her parents, in-laws and “handsome” husband Ranveer Singh. The screenshot revealed that Deepika has registered Ranveer’s contact number as “handsome” and that her stepfather’s contact is registered under her full name, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani. In said conversation, the family were seen congratulating Ranveer on a recent interview. Deepika’s mother, Ujjala Padukone, wrote to Ranveer that her interview was “very interesting” while her father and former badminton star Prakash Padukone found it very candid. Ranveer’s father said the interview was lively, after which the actor collectively thanked them all for their comments. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor’s group When Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor first appeared on Koffee With Karan, they revealed what their WhatsApp family group was called “Daddy’s Children,” with Boney Kapoor frequently taking updates on their whereabouts. Janhvi revealed that Khushi was daddy’s favorite of the 4. In 2019, Anushla shared a screenshot of one of their chats where everyone in the group was updating their flight schedules. Which WhatsApp group interested you the most? Tweet @TimesNow and share your thoughts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/when-bollywood-celebs-shared-amusing-chats-from-their-personal-whatsapp-groups/794841 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos