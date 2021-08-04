We ranked these 24 Bollywood horror movies from lukewarm to scary

If there’s one thing Bollywood loves other than good romance, then it’s the horror genre. And, over the years, Bollywood has produced many horror films.

Some of these horror movies are great, some are average, and some are just plain bad. So if you are wondering which one to watch next? Don’t worry, we’ve sorted them out for you.

25. Ghutan

Then, Ghutan is a film about a ghost entering his own body for revenge. Once you are done watching it, you just wouldn’t know what someone was trying to do in the movie and why it was done.

24.Aks

If you think veteran actors like Amitabh Bacchan and Manoj Bajpayee can never pick the wrong script, then you have to watch Aks. The acting is not at all convincing, and the storyline was lacking in pretty much everything. The filmmakers tried very hard to induce frightening elements, but they also failed.

23. Eve

A ghost molesting and harassing a human being? I mean, it’s just rude. Remember, when the protagonist contacts a psychologist for help, he takes a parapsychologist because mental illness is incredible in a Bollywood movie.. This is the reason why we kept it at the bottom of the list.

22. Rakht

Okay, where do you start? Bad CGI, a confusing storyline and callous portrayal of domestic violence. The movie failed on every level and that just makes me‘rakht’boil even talk about it.

21.Sssshhh

First there is a suspected killer, then he is arrested but he gets out. The police somehow kill him and he reappears. He is killed again, but is in fact still alive and killed one last time. Aap choronology smajh rahe hai? Me neither because this film has nothing but to shout ‘killer’.

20. Alone

Cranky CGI, bad acting, even worse story progression. Not to mention that this film spoiled the talent of Neena Gupta. This movie should just be canceled. It’s too warm at best.

19. Krishna Cottage

The legitimate film propagates the idea that no bond is stronger than that of a marriage. So if you are haunted, get married and the ghost will leave you alone. Eh? Logic, where are you?

18.Hum Kaun Hai?

While Dimple’s performance is remarkable in the film, everything else just wasn’t out of place. The script couldn’t justify Dharmendra’s role. The film is about an unknown person who begins to haunt the family living in the middle of nowhere.

17.Kucch to Hai

More like kuch nahi hai because it fails to delight audiences and is filled with problematic loopholes. I mean, in the movie, they let a suspected murderer work in college.

16. Whistling

We have to give it to the makeup artist for Mallika Sherawat’s phenomenal outfit. It was purely her dress and makeup that made the movie half so scary. The film could have been made with a better script but his character was quite interesting.

15 Shaapit: The Cursed

The movie had a good story in itself, but someone really woke up on the wrong side of the bed because they really ruined the ending. Started with a bang, ended with a moan.

14. Ghost stories

This anthology isn’t the biggest of all, but it certainly generates interest and offers a respite from the same old tropes that Bollywood resorts to when it comes to horror movies. It becomes predictable later, but it starts out glamorously.

13. Darna Zaroori Hai

It’s a better horror anthology than the last one because it really scares you. Some stories are compelling enough, but some just fail to hit the mark. But brownie points for the effort.

12.Darna Mana Hai

Next in line isDarna mana hai that must be on your must-see list. Even though it does have its quirky moments, the anthology has some hard-hitting new stories in store. The film hit the middle ground but not entirely, which is why we had to place it in the top 10.

11.Weight

Weight was surely a decent watch and kept us entertained until we realized the problematic superstitions the film spread. That’s why the movie is at number 9.

10. Naina

Naina could have been a great movie but it just couldn’t leave a mark. Urmila could have done better with a stronger supporting cast.

9. Bhoot, Part 1: The Haunted Ship

The horror sequences were captivating and Vicky did a good job, but the plot just wasn’t enough for us. It’s almost like we’re scared but we could have been more scared if the screenwriter had thought more about the story. And that’s why we rank it at number 7.

8. Boom

Bhoot has one thing. It scared the public. The ending gave us goosebumps but the setting and editing of the film could have been better.

7.Raaz

This is the first and the best of the Raaz series. Considering when the movie came out, using all of the special effects available, the movie did a great job of getting us crazy. The movie is still going strong.

6. Bulbul

The film is so beautiful that the strangeness emerges from it. The film projected the harsh realities to which a 19th century woman was subjected in the name of tradition. By adding just the right balance of supernatural elements, this is a fun watch.

5.Phonk

The movie was pretty average in terms of story, but man, the movie was DAMN SCARY. He nailed this fair bit.

4.Ragini MMS

Everything in this movie screamed horror. Some of his scenes made you jump with fear. You never knew what was to come. By checking all the right boxes in terms of a horror movie, this movie had to be in the top 3.

3.13B: Fear has a new address

There is no better horror than psychological horror and 13B: Fear has a new address that’s just it. When you watch it, it’s like watching a reality TV show that looks suspiciously like your life. And just when you think you’re done, it starts to haunt you again. A real masterpiece.

2. 1920

The title of the scariest horror film dates back to 1920. The film was and still is so scary that it should come with a warning. The film combined some very difficult emotions and made it a gripping film.

1. Tumbbad

This film was pure perfection. From storytelling and character training to plot twists, it kept us on our toes the entire time. He had to be on top.

So which of these is your favorite horror movie?