Teen mom Kailyn Lowry & Sons tested positive for Covid-19





In a recent episode of his podcast, Baby Mamas No drama, Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she and her four sons contracted Covid-19 after a recent vacation in the Dominican Republic. In the last episode of baby moms no drama, titled Quarantine Queens, Lowry revealed that she and her podcast co-host, Vee Rivera, both tested positive for Covid-19. While she admitted that she and her four children, Creed, her 1-year-old son, her 3-year-old son Lux, her 7-year-old son Lincoln and her 10-year-old son Isaac tested negative for on vacation, she developed symptoms. shortly after returning home and they have all since tested positive for the virus. Once I lost my taste and smell, I knew what it was, she said. I knew. While Lowry said her sons are all relatively asymptomatic now, she knew she had it because she felt like shit all week. All the kids have it, they’re all asymptomatic, really, Lowry added. This is not the first time Lowry has had Covid-19. She said she tested positive after travel to iceland while pregnant with Creed in February. Lincoln, she revealed, had also tested positive once before in March. Lowry and Rivera both said they suspected they had a bad cold or sinus infection, but positive tests proved otherwise. Lowry explained that one of her main symptoms was extreme fatigue, which was difficult while caring for a toddler. People also don’t talk about parents getting sick and how difficult it is, she said. It’s been so hard last week, like, just trying to rest, and just have my baby, he’s been a soldier. He hasn’t fought me at all at bedtime or nap time, so maybe he’s just like, honestly, the universe he knows was all sick and doing his best. It is not known if Lowry received the Covid-19 vaccine. The MTV reality star did not mention her vaccination status on the podcast, but she previously voiced his contempt for the vaccine. In April last year, a follower asked her if she would get the vaccine or allow her children to receive it once it was available. Absolutely not, Lowry replied. In 2019, Lowry came under fire when she said in an episode of her second podcast, Cafe Convo, that she had not yet vaccinated Lux. In an interview with Weekly InTouch the same year, she defended his decision. People don’t like everything I do, but I don’t ram my beliefs down someone else’s throat, she told the magazine. I know what’s best for my kids, and other parents know what’s best for theirs. For now, the podcast hosts have said on Tuesday’s episode that they are ready to overcome their illness. We were almost out of it, Rivera said. I’ll be grateful to be on the other side of that, Lowry added. If you think you show coronavirus symptoms, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going for testing. If you are worried about the spread of viruses in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or to search mental health support. You can find all the rompers parents + coronavirus coverage here.

