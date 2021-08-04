Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Rekha, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and more …
Rekha looks ageless in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ promo
Bombay– Iconic actress Rekha can be seen with her poise and perfect portrayal of emotions in the new promo for the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’.
With her intense voice, she tells the upcoming twist in the story of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) in the promo of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’.
This series brings out a love triangle between Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma), Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) and as a new turning point is about to arrive in their relationship, the series has kicked off this promo.
Producer Rajesh Ram Singh shares much the same and says, “Viewers have showered us with love and affection since the day ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ hit the air. Over time this love has only grown and people connect with the characters and the story on a whole new level.
“With this upcoming twist on the series, we’ll be giving our audience another perspective and insight into the emotional turmoil of our main characters. The promo was also conceptualized after a lot of thought and Rekha ji simply made it magical with her top notch presence and performance.
‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.
Ayushmaan Khurrana shares touching message on Kishore Kumar’s birthday
Bombay– Ayushmaan Khurrana took to social media on Wednesday to pay a moving tribute to legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar on his birthday.
Wishing the late Kishore Kumar her birthday, Ayushmaan sang Kishore Kumar’s popular song “Chookar mother mann ko” with a mashup of “Moh moh ke dhaage” from her movie “Dum Laga ke Haisha” in a short video.
The singer-actor wrote that he couldn’t sleep the night before because it’s Kishore Kumar’s birthday. “Happy birthday Kishore da! You don’t sleep through the night and then register that early in the morning. And you’re not sleeping because it’s Kishore da’s birthday.
Ayushmaan is currently filming for “Doctor G” in Bhopal, which also happens to be Kishore Kumar’s birthplace. The actor wrote about the coincidence. “And I am in his deputy state!” Bhopal treats me well. Khandwa, his hometown is only two hours from here.
Aysuhmaan dressed in a casual T-shirt is accompanied by pianist Akshay Varma who trained the actor for “Andhadhun” and now for “Doctor G”. He wrote: “And please welcome @ akshayvarma04 my musician friend who trained me on piano in Andhadhun. And now he’s training me with Doctor G’s dialect! From now on ‘Tu jo kahe jeewan bhar tere liye main gaaoon.’ The song of an immortal artist. #HappyBirthdayKishoreDa.
Tannishtha Chatterjee enlisted for “fiery” role in “Cartel”
Bombay– Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, known for her films like “Angry Indian Goddesss”, “Parched” and “UnIndian” opposite Brett Lee, has joined the cast of the upcoming action drama “Cartel”.
She plays a pivotal role of ‘Romila’ who is an author, opposite Madhu Bhau (tried by Jitendra Joshi) in the ‘Cartel’ series. The actress will perform a pole dance in one of the sequences.
Speaking of her character, Tannishtha jokes, “Romila is a very fiery character. She owns her body, her mind and her sexuality. But behind all of its outer strength, there is a hidden pain of non-acceptance. It was this complex mix that intrigued me to play Romila. I was really interested in playing someone that most people wouldn’t see me as. Romila is a very different character than my real personality and yes pole dancing was one of the highlights for me as well.
‘Cartel’ airs from August 20 on ALTBalaji.
Anil Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to star in new Discovery + content
Bombay, – The OTT discovery + platform has announced a multitude of new projects for the Indian public. The platform features new content featuring Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Nora Fatehi, among others.
Following the first season of the popular food show ‘Star vs Food’, ‘Star vs Food S2’ in collaboration with Korea Tourism and supported by Endemol India, will feature celebrities like Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah and other eminent personalities. .
Sharing his experience of being on the show, Anil Kapoor said: “Being blessed with excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I have never had to walk into the kitchen to cook myself a meal. Food S2 confronted me with the challenge of cooking a delicious meal for my loved ones and I have to say it was a much harder task than taking action. Without a doubt, it was an exhilarating experience and I look forward to make my family proud with this new notch on my belt.
Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a new avatar as the ‘Mission Frontline’ franchise returns in August. Sara will be seen performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s first female commando unit to fight the increase in crimes against women in Assam.
The American reality TV series “Say yes to the dress” is going to be adapted for the Indian audience, giving Indian brides the opportunity to search for their perfect wedding dress! Online auditions for this show produced by ABP Studios have already started.
The new original discovery + series “Money Mafia”, produced by Chandra Talkies, is expected to document the biggest scams in India. Launched on August 4, the series is an in-depth look at some of the biggest financial scams the country has ever seen from the perspective of victims and preparers.
Speaking on the announcement of the new content lineup, Megha Tata, Managing Director for South Asia, Discovery Inc said, “Our list of upcoming content demonstrates our continued determination to bring our audiences original stories. , full of life, daring and unexpected. By integrating personalities from different backgrounds like sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort to broaden our reach and engage with a new audience.
Rapper Raftaar invests in FrontRow app after Deepika Padukone
Bombay– Rapper Raftaar invested in the FrontRow app, six months after Deepika Padukone invested in the same platform.
After investing in the learning and community platform, Raftaar told IANS: “I am very excited to join forces with the stellar FrontRow team and see how I can add value to promoting the culture of non-university education across India. In my teenage years, I was always motivated by the creative arts and felt unsuited to the mainstream education system. I have always believed that there is more to life than traditional degrees and that the development of knowledge and skills in textbooks deserves attention more than ever. “
Elaborating on how the app would benefit rural youth due to limitless possibilities, he added, “As I interacted with young minds on my tours in different cities, I realized that rural India had passions. alternatives, most of which cannot be pursued. Students would come to me and tell me about their dreams of acting, singing and filming. They didn’t want to do engineering, computer science, or medicine. But they had limited possibilities because they were neither in Mumbai nor in New Delhi.
Emphasizing the need for the app at the present time, he said, “I want to make non-university learning accessible and affordable for small town Indians and hope to do so as I embark on this new journey. . Many thanks to my partner, Ankit Khanna (AK Projekts) for making this possible.
FrontRow obtained an undisclosed amount from Raftaar and AK Projekts. The fundraiser came six months after Frontrow secured $ 3.2 million in seed funding from Deepika Padukone, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners).
Reflecting on the development, Mikhil Raj, co-founder of FrontRow, told IANS: Comforts of your home. We continue to aspire to make learning accessible, easier and enjoyable at FrontRow with partnerships like these. (IANS)
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/2021/08/bollywood-roundup-rekha-ayushmaan-khurrana-tannishtha-chatterjee-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]