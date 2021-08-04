Bollywood Roundup: Rekha, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and more …

Rekha looks ageless in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ promo

Bombay– Iconic actress Rekha can be seen with her poise and perfect portrayal of emotions in the new promo for the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’.

With her intense voice, she tells the upcoming twist in the story of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) in the promo of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’.

This series brings out a love triangle between Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma), Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) and as a new turning point is about to arrive in their relationship, the series has kicked off this promo.

Producer Rajesh Ram Singh shares much the same and says, “Viewers have showered us with love and affection since the day ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ hit the air. Over time this love has only grown and people connect with the characters and the story on a whole new level.

“With this upcoming twist on the series, we’ll be giving our audience another perspective and insight into the emotional turmoil of our main characters. The promo was also conceptualized after a lot of thought and Rekha ji simply made it magical with her top notch presence and performance.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

Ayushmaan Khurrana shares touching message on Kishore Kumar’s birthday

Bombay– Ayushmaan Khurrana took to social media on Wednesday to pay a moving tribute to legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar on his birthday.

Wishing the late Kishore Kumar her birthday, Ayushmaan sang Kishore Kumar’s popular song “Chookar mother mann ko” with a mashup of “Moh moh ke dhaage” from her movie “Dum Laga ke Haisha” in a short video.

The singer-actor wrote that he couldn’t sleep the night before because it’s Kishore Kumar’s birthday. “Happy birthday Kishore da! You don’t sleep through the night and then register that early in the morning. And you’re not sleeping because it’s Kishore da’s birthday.

Ayushmaan is currently filming for “Doctor G” in Bhopal, which also happens to be Kishore Kumar’s birthplace. The actor wrote about the coincidence. “And I am in his deputy state!” Bhopal treats me well. Khandwa, his hometown is only two hours from here.

Aysuhmaan dressed in a casual T-shirt is accompanied by pianist Akshay Varma who trained the actor for “Andhadhun” and now for “Doctor G”. He wrote: “And please welcome @ akshayvarma04 my musician friend who trained me on piano in Andhadhun. And now he’s training me with Doctor G’s dialect! From now on ‘Tu jo kahe jeewan bhar tere liye main gaaoon.’ The song of an immortal artist. #HappyBirthdayKishoreDa.

Tannishtha Chatterjee enlisted for “fiery” role in “Cartel”

Bombay– Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, known for her films like “Angry Indian Goddesss”, “Parched” and “UnIndian” opposite Brett Lee, has joined the cast of the upcoming action drama “Cartel”.

She plays a pivotal role of ‘Romila’ who is an author, opposite Madhu Bhau (tried by Jitendra Joshi) in the ‘Cartel’ series. The actress will perform a pole dance in one of the sequences.

Speaking of her character, Tannishtha jokes, “Romila is a very fiery character. She owns her body, her mind and her sexuality. But behind all of its outer strength, there is a hidden pain of non-acceptance. It was this complex mix that intrigued me to play Romila. I was really interested in playing someone that most people wouldn’t see me as. Romila is a very different character than my real personality and yes pole dancing was one of the highlights for me as well.

‘Cartel’ airs from August 20 on ALTBalaji.

Anil Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to star in new Discovery + content

Bombay, – The OTT discovery + platform has announced a multitude of new projects for the Indian public. The platform features new content featuring Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Nora Fatehi, among others.

Following the first season of the popular food show ‘Star vs Food’, ‘Star vs Food S2’ in collaboration with Korea Tourism and supported by Endemol India, will feature celebrities like Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah and other eminent personalities. .

Sharing his experience of being on the show, Anil Kapoor said: “Being blessed with excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I have never had to walk into the kitchen to cook myself a meal. Food S2 confronted me with the challenge of cooking a delicious meal for my loved ones and I have to say it was a much harder task than taking action. Without a doubt, it was an exhilarating experience and I look forward to make my family proud with this new notch on my belt.

Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a new avatar as the ‘Mission Frontline’ franchise returns in August. Sara will be seen performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s first female commando unit to fight the increase in crimes against women in Assam.

The American reality TV series “Say yes to the dress” is going to be adapted for the Indian audience, giving Indian brides the opportunity to search for their perfect wedding dress! Online auditions for this show produced by ABP Studios have already started.

The new original discovery + series “Money Mafia”, produced by Chandra Talkies, is expected to document the biggest scams in India. Launched on August 4, the series is an in-depth look at some of the biggest financial scams the country has ever seen from the perspective of victims and preparers.

Speaking on the announcement of the new content lineup, Megha Tata, Managing Director for South Asia, Discovery Inc said, “Our list of upcoming content demonstrates our continued determination to bring our audiences original stories. , full of life, daring and unexpected. By integrating personalities from different backgrounds like sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort to broaden our reach and engage with a new audience.

Rapper Raftaar invests in FrontRow app after Deepika Padukone

Bombay– Rapper Raftaar invested in the FrontRow app, six months after Deepika Padukone invested in the same platform.

After investing in the learning and community platform, Raftaar told IANS: “I am very excited to join forces with the stellar FrontRow team and see how I can add value to promoting the culture of non-university education across India. In my teenage years, I was always motivated by the creative arts and felt unsuited to the mainstream education system. I have always believed that there is more to life than traditional degrees and that the development of knowledge and skills in textbooks deserves attention more than ever. “

Elaborating on how the app would benefit rural youth due to limitless possibilities, he added, “As I interacted with young minds on my tours in different cities, I realized that rural India had passions. alternatives, most of which cannot be pursued. Students would come to me and tell me about their dreams of acting, singing and filming. They didn’t want to do engineering, computer science, or medicine. But they had limited possibilities because they were neither in Mumbai nor in New Delhi.

Emphasizing the need for the app at the present time, he said, “I want to make non-university learning accessible and affordable for small town Indians and hope to do so as I embark on this new journey. . Many thanks to my partner, Ankit Khanna (AK Projekts) for making this possible.

FrontRow obtained an undisclosed amount from Raftaar and AK Projekts. The fundraiser came six months after Frontrow secured $ 3.2 million in seed funding from Deepika Padukone, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners).

Reflecting on the development, Mikhil Raj, co-founder of FrontRow, told IANS: Comforts of your home. We continue to aspire to make learning accessible, easier and enjoyable at FrontRow with partnerships like these. (IANS)