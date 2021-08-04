David Dastmalchian got a suicide squad thanks to prisoners and David Lynch

Name a great comic book movie franchise and, odds are, actor David Dastmalchian is one of them. “The black Knight”? First movie role of Dastmalchian, playing one of the Joker’s thugs. The Marvel Cinematic Universe? He has had a recurring role in Peyton Reed’s feature films “Ant-Man” from the start, playing Kurt, the crime-loving pal of superhero Scott Lang. He’s even made the jump to television, thanks to recurring roles in Fox’s prequel series “Gotham” and The CW’s “The Flash”. Soon, he’ll be voicing his MCU role in the ambitious “What if?” From Disney + Animated Series.

Next up: his toughest superhero role to date, starring in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” as the haunted Polka-Dot Man, whose clumsy “powers” – throwing poison dots at them. people – mask a dark backstory worthy of Dastmalchian’s dramatic chops. No one is more amused than Dastmalchian by the impact superhero movies have had on his career, especially as a kid who grew up obsessed with comics.

“I’ve spent so much time investing in the genre, science fiction, and the comic book world, and I think this is a space in which deeper questions can be explored,” Dastmalchian said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “That being said, I’m not powerful enough and I don’t know enough people to be able to be like, ‘This is what I am going to do.’ I think I kept spending my energy this way, just like I threw my energy into the fact that there was nothing I wanted more when I moved to Hollywood than working with them. Muppets, being a James Bond villain and working with David Lynch. “(He’s already landed one in three, thanks to a role in” Twin Peaks: The Return, “but consider that a formal call to Hollywood to prepare for the Muppets and Bond roles as soon as possible.)

Yet Dastmalchian is often surprised at the twists and turns in his career. Picture this: he’s in Scotland in early 2019, there promoting an indie he wrote and starred in (“All Creatures Here Below”) at the Glasgow Film Festival, and reeling from a co-star offer in the adaptation “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve. “My head is spinning,” he said. “I’m trying to understand my life. I do not understand what is happening. I get a message from James Gunn that says, “I WANT YOU to be in ‘The Suicide Squad’.

Dastmalchian telephoned Gunn at 1 a.m. PST. A question persisted: who was he going to play? A comic book enthusiast like Dastmalchian would surely know the classic DC villain Gunn had in mind. “I know DC canon so well, and I know DC villains so well, and he’s like, ‘I want you to be Abner Krill, Polka-Dot Man,'” Dastmalchian recalls. “I was so embarrassed. And I’m like ‘James, I’m so sorry. I don’t know anything about him. He said to me, ‘Don’t worry, don’t worry. I want you to read the script and let me know how you feel.

Gunn sent the script to Dastmalchian as soon as the couple hung up, and the actor lay awake all night reading it. “I was jumping up and down. I was crying. I was screaming, ”Dastmalchian said. “I was so moved by what I read, and I was so moved by the idea that he would imagine me bringing a beautifully created character to life. James told me that when he The character wrote, he just saw me in his place. (And, don’t worry about not knowing Polka-Dot Man, Gunn essentially turned a minor character into something much bigger and more daring.)

Ask why Dastmalchian captivated him and Gunn comes up with a couple of stories: First, there was the Kyle MacLachlan thing. A few years ago, Gunn and Dastmalchian and other friends edited a video for a friend’s bachelor party that included a cover of scenes from David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet”. Dastmalchian stepped in to play MacLachlan’s character, Jeffrey Beaumont, and Gunn was mesmerized.

“There was something about him on the screen, I’m like ‘Oh my God he looks so cool. He’s so interesting to watch as a camera subject and I want to photograph him. Gunn said. A few years later, Dastmalchian was cast for Greg McLean’s horror film “The Belko Experiment,” which Gunn wrote and produced, marking the first time the couple had officially worked together.

Gunn was on set during the production of the film in Colombia and remembers the feelings Dastmalchian could inspire in complete strangers. One morning Gunn and a Colombian friend were having breakfast, when Dastmalchian passed by. Gunn called him.

“He came in and he sat down and this woman started sobbing because she had a David Dastmalchian phobia of ‘Prisoners’,” Gunn said with a laugh, referring to the 2013 Denis Villeneuve thriller that featured Dastmalchian as a potential child killer. “I was laughing so hard, because I take [mental] pictures of Dave sort of looking at her and sobbing. They are So funny. But there’s just something about him that sometimes has that haunted feeling. All of these things combined led to me creating Polka-Dot Man and writing the role for him basically. I knew no one could do this like David.

As stupid as Polka-Dot Man may sound – he throws peas at people’s Place ? – Gunn’s screenplay gives him the kind of depth and tragic storyline that dovetails perfectly with Dastmalchian’s other work, such as “Animals” (which he wrote about his former heroin addiction) and “All Creatures Here Below” (which follows a lucky down-on-couple who stumbles into unexpected trauma). It’s all mixed in with Gunn’s signature humor, but Dastmalchian was drawn to the real pain at the center of this seemingly wacky character.

“It would have been very easy for James to make this ridiculous character the butt of jokes and make fun of his uselessness,” he said. “But luckily it’s James Gunn, and he’s going to go as far as he can, and he did it with Abner.” For me, for my survival, and why I am able to sit here today and why I am able to have the life that I have, is because I did not put aside, hide or buried the darkness that dwells in me. I faced it and learned to live with it and embrace it. I think Abner does that too, even though it’s peas.

Dastmalchian isn’t kidding about exploring “deeper questions” in comic book movies. “Abner is probably perhaps one of the only people Following ready to take this trip because his name is Suicide Squad, and he thinks he will probably die and is ready to die at this point, ”Dastmalchian said. “His humiliation, his shame and his anguish for being who he is and the reasons he is who he is has led him to a place he doesn’t even want to wake up tomorrow.” I know this feeling too well. I am a survivor of suicide attempts and have been actively working on my mental wellness for almost two decades now.

The actor has always been outspoken about his struggles, and that emotional honesty makes his job exciting to watch. But he is the first person to point out the others around him who make this work possible, in particular his directors.

“Being on these films with someone like James or someone like Denis, who are both incredibly different filmmakers who make incredibly different films, but both of whom are masters of what’s going on in contemporary cinema right now. , this experience is so enriching for me as a human and as an actor, ”he said.“ But one of the reasons their stories are so successful as they are and mean so much to audiences is as they do, it is because of the people that James and Denis are. When I’m on their sets I’m ready to give them whatever I can because I trust them so much.

Dastmalchian’s passion is contagious, and even a sweet question about what fans might expect from “Dune” (his third outing with Villeneuve) is greeted with energy. “It is, in my opinion, a piece of historic cinema,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it before. I don’t think I’ll ever see something like this again. I think this is a feat that will leave audiences stunned. It’s so amazing and I can’t wait for people to see it.

So what’s next after “The Suicide Squad” and “Dune” and the horror movie he’s currently filming in Berlin and the scripts he’s cooking up in his head and the, Yes, comic he wrote for Dark Horse (“Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter”, and it’s pure Dastmalchian)? More, as much as he can get.

“I’ll sleep when I’m dead and there will be no satisfaction,” the actor said. “I’m a kid who grew up spending all my money mowing the lawn at the comic book store. I pinch myself. I’m not pinching myself actually, because you know what? I don’t want to wake up. Fuck that. I don’t want to wake up if this is all a dream. It’s such a beautiful dream.

A Warner Bros. release, “The Suicide Squad” will be available in both theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Friday August 6.

