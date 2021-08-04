Hear Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen, and Eddie Vedder cover AC / DC





Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello released a cover of AC / DC’s “Highway to Hell” with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. You can hear the song below. The song arrives with the announcement of Morello’s new solo album, The Atlas underground fire, scheduled for release on October 15. The LP will feature other collaborations including songs with Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner and Damian Marley. “Our version of ‘Highway to Hell’ pays homage to AC / DC … bringing this legendary song into the future,” Morello said in a press release. The guitarist had often performed the song live while touring with the band E Street in 2014. “One of the greatest rock’n’roll songs of all time sung by two of rock’s greatest singers.” n’roll all time. And then I drop a shredded guitar solo. Thanks and good night.” Because Morello couldn’t build tracks in the studio with an engineer due to pandemic restrictions, he recorded several of his guitar parts on his phone and worked remotely with his guest contributors. “It sounded like an outrageous idea,” he said, “but it led to freedom of creativity, in that I couldn’t think too much about the guitar parts and just had to trust my instinct.” The album follows Morello’s 2018 LP, The basement of the Atlas, which also had many guests. The Atlas underground fire will provide a different experience, said the guitarist. “The freedom I felt as I immersed myself in this record was the counterweight to the darkness of the pandemic,” he noted. “The connection and community that I was able to forge was global – from Brazil to Palestine to England and across the United States. family to go crazy. And everything was recorded in my phone. You can see the list of tracks below. Tom Morello, ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ tracklist

1. “Harlem Hellfighter”

2. “Highway to Hell” (with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

3. “Let’s Get The Party Started” (with Bring Me the Horizon)

4. “Driving in Texas” (with Phantogram)

5. “The War Inside” (with Chris Stapleton)

6. “Hold The Line” (with grandson)

7. “Naraka” (with Mike Posner)

8. “The Achilles List” (with Damian Marley)

9. “Night witch” (with phem)

10. “Charmed I’m Sure” (with Protohype)

11. “Save Our Souls” (with Dennis Lyxzen from Refused)

12. “On the Shore of Eternity” (with Sama ‘Abdulhadi) 20 best albums of 2021 (so far)

