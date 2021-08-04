Entertainment
When Kishore Kumar tried to build a Venice-like canal outside his house, but instead found a skeletal hand | Bollywood
Kishore Kumar had once revealed that he tried to build a Venice-inspired canal outside his home in Mumbai and then in Bombay. The singer’s project remained unfinished after workers found a skeleton of a hand.
PUBLISHED ON AUGUST 04, 2021 3:51 PM EST
Fans remember Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birthday. Kishore was one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Not only has he delivered memorable songs such as Aanewala Pal, Mere Sapno Ki Rani and O Saathi Re, but he has also starred in a few hit movies such as Padosan, Half Ticket and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. While he is often known for his work in Bollywood, Kishore was also known for his eccentricities.
The singer-actor once revealed that he decided to build a Venice-inspired canal around his home in Mumbai. As the digging began, it all came to a halt when workers found a skeletal hand and a few toes under the ground.
Kishore Kumar recounted the incident during an interview with journalist Pritish Nandy. I tried to dig a canal all around my bungalow here, so that we could go on a gondola. The town guy sat and watched and nodded in disapproval as my men dug and dug. But it didn’t work. One day someone found a hand, a skeletal hand, and toes. After that, no one wanted to dig anymore, he said, as reported by The Print.
Anoop, my second brother, came to load water from the Ganges and started chanting mantras. He thought this house was built on a cemetery. Maybe it is. But I lost the chance to make my home like Venice, he added.
Also Read: Tiger Shroff Explains His “Interesting Genetic Tadka”, With Roots In Turkmenistan, France, Mongolia, Bengal
In the same interview, Kishore revealed that he no longer wished to live in Mumbai and wished to return to Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, where he grew up. Kishore reportedly moved to Mumbai in the late 1940s. His older brother Ashok Kumar was already a popular star by then.
Kishore has married four times. He first married Ruma Guha Thakurta, followed by Madhubala, Yogita Bali and Leena Chandavarkar.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/when-kishore-kumar-tried-to-build-a-venice-like-canal-outside-his-home-but-found-a-skeletal-hand-instead-101628071691970-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]