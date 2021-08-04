When Kishore Kumar tried to build a Venice-like canal outside his house, but instead found a skeletal hand | Bollywood

Fans remember Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birthday. Kishore was one of Bollywood’s most iconic stars. Not only has he delivered memorable songs such as Aanewala Pal, Mere Sapno Ki Rani and O Saathi Re, but he has also starred in a few hit movies such as Padosan, Half Ticket and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. While he is often known for his work in Bollywood, Kishore was also known for his eccentricities.

The singer-actor once revealed that he decided to build a Venice-inspired canal around his home in Mumbai. As the digging began, it all came to a halt when workers found a skeletal hand and a few toes under the ground.

Kishore Kumar recounted the incident during an interview with journalist Pritish Nandy. I tried to dig a canal all around my bungalow here, so that we could go on a gondola. The town guy sat and watched and nodded in disapproval as my men dug and dug. But it didn’t work. One day someone found a hand, a skeletal hand, and toes. After that, no one wanted to dig anymore, he said, as reported by The Print.

Anoop, my second brother, came to load water from the Ganges and started chanting mantras. He thought this house was built on a cemetery. Maybe it is. But I lost the chance to make my home like Venice, he added.

In the same interview, Kishore revealed that he no longer wished to live in Mumbai and wished to return to Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, where he grew up. Kishore reportedly moved to Mumbai in the late 1940s. His older brother Ashok Kumar was already a popular star by then.

Kishore has married four times. He first married Ruma Guha Thakurta, followed by Madhubala, Yogita Bali and Leena Chandavarkar.