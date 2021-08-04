Jenna Dewan opens up about postpartum anxiety she felt after giving birth to daughter Everlys





UPDATE: August 4, 2021Jenna Dewan took to social media to clarify statements she made about Channing Tatum during her interview on the Dear Gaby Podcast that have been taken out of context. It’s unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation about a woman’s experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it look like I’m slamming my daughter’s dad, something I don’t. never would, she said. As working parents we both faced challenges back then, but I speak only for myself and not for him. Anyone who actually listens to the interview, which I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been twisted for clicks and for uttering bogus and salacious gossip regardless of who is involved or what message is intended. ORIGINAL STORY: Actress-dancer-host Jenna Dewan recently opened her doors on the Dear Gaby Podcast about the challenges she faced soon after the birth of her daughter Everlys, especially postpartum anxiety and how work obligations made it difficult. (She and Evie’s father, Channing Tatum, both had busy schedules.) I had to travel with her, and at the time Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part, Dewan said on the podcast, according to People. So it was me, my doula and Evie traveling alone at six weeks old. Dewan says the long hours of filming made balancing work and motherhood really difficult. She also had a lot of postpartum anxiety during this time. It was, like, I never stopped, she said on Dear Gabby. You know, you get up a few times a night and then you work all day. I was breastfeeding, I was expressing my milk, I was without a partner. I mean, it was just madness. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum married from 2009 to 2019 and welcomed their daughter Everly in 2013. Dewan is currently with Steve Kazee and they welcomed their first child, Callum Michael Rebel, in 2020. Raising a child during the pandemic, Dewan said: Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest, and it was different. Dewan and Kazee got engaged in February 2020. A life to love and grow with you, you have my heart, she wrote on Instagram at the time. And she says in a separate IG post, You flew through my life like a rocket, you lit it up beyond what I could have expected or imagined, and every day I am in awe of love, care and attention that you show me, Evie and everyone around you. I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll say it again, thank you for finding me, I’m the luckiest girl in the world. “

