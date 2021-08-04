Central Illinois Department of Health asks Lollapalooza attendees to get tested for COVID – NBC Chicago

Officials from a central Illinois health department have asked anyone who attended Lollapalooza last weekend to get tested for COVID-19 in the coming days.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District posted its recommendation on Facebook, writing, “If you were at LOLLAPALOOZA, please go get tested for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. “

“This will help us stop all local outbreaks before they start,” the post read.

Chicago’s biggest music festival – canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic – has been allowed to return to Grant Park in Chicago from July 29 to August 1 of this year, at full capacity and with new health protocols .

But several infectious disease experts have warned that Lollapalooza could lead to an increase in already rising measures like COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

About 100,000 people attended the festival each of the four days from Thursday to Sunday, organizers said on Monday.

City officials billed it as the biggest music festival in the world this year, with massive crowds and little to no social distancing or crowd masking at multiple performances.

To enter Lollapalooza, spectators were required to provide a printed copy of their COVID vaccination card, vaccination record or negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of entering.

“Over the weekend, Lollapalooza’s front gates saw an average of 91% proof of vaccination, 8% proof of negative COVID-19 tests and 1% refused entry for lack of proper documentation,” organizers said in a statement on Monday.

For those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, a mask was mandatory inside the festival at all times. And in a tweet Friday night, Lollapalooza announced that masks will be mandatory in all indoor spaces starting Saturday, following a recommendation from city of Chicago officials the day before, in accordance with new federal health guidelines, that all residents over 2 years old wear masks in public indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Some experts have expressed doubts over meeting mask and social distancing requirements and have warned that the festival could push case rates even higher.

I think a lot of people are going to catch COVID at Lollapalooza, said Dr Emily Landon, executive medical director for infection prevention and control at the University of Chicago Medical Center earlier this week. The real problem is not so much that a group of young people who come to Chicago receive COVID at this event. The real problem is that they are taking him back to places where vaccination rates are very low. “

Revealing city and state officials have not sought her opinion in recent weeks, Dr Emily Landon, widely regarded as one of Chicago’s top coronavirus experts, has stated bluntly that Lollapalooza – the most big city music festival – likely should be canceled, citing an increase in cases of COVID-19 fueled by the Delta variant.

Lolla let us down in regards to how vigorously they restrict people based on what they initially told us (about how) were going to be very strict and now it’s like they’ve Significantly lightened on vaccine checks and negative tests, she added.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot dismissed remarks from Landon – who had previously appeared alongside the mayor to make updates earlier in the pandemic – as coming from “criticism on the sidelines.”

Experts at Northwestern University said they were bracing for an increase in infections over the coming weeks.

“It’s a recipe for disaster,” said Dr. Tina Tan, pediatrician and professor at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. “You have people coming from the United States, and even though the organizers are doing efforts to reduce infections, I do not know how they will impose the wearing of masks, social distancing, hand washing … “

Despite a slight increase in cases fueled by the delta variant, the Chicago Department of Public Health and Lollapalooza’s own health experts have decided it is safe to continue the festival, Lightfoot previously said.

At a press conference last week, Dr Allison Arwady, commissioner of the CRPD, said there would “almost certainly” be cases associated with the four-day concert series.

“I certainly know that we are much more responsible than many other circles, which are just as big, which are gathering across the country,” the doctor said on Tuesday.

Northwestern infectious disease experts say they predict a spike in infections will occur next week, but remain optimistic for a good outcome.

If everyone who visits Lollapalooza is vaccinated or has a negative test, it will lower the numbers, said Dr Robert Murphy, executive director of the Northwesterns Institute for Global Health. And I hope it will happen. Maybe it even prompted a lot of young people to get vaccinated to come. “