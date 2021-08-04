Onir: The box office has now been replaced by eyeballs | Bollywood





Onir has always talked about the issues a filmmaker faces in Bollywood when he wants to tackle a subject or a directing style that is not mainstream. He says it’s almost like invisible chains placed on performers. This is sort of what happens to filmmakers. What is slavery? Being forced to do things without your consent and punished if you don’t follow the line. You have new laws for OTT platforms, creating a new body to oversee the certification of films is already done. You try to tell an artist, constantly watch everything he wants to say, saying that religious feelings are hurt and us? Asks the 52-year-old woman. One of the judges of the Melbourne Indian Film Festival this year, Onir recently shot for a documentary for which he traveled to places such as Kashmir, Leh, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata. Calling it a one-sided dialogue, he goes on to say that while OTT platforms reign supreme today, cinemas will nonetheless be making a comeback. Previously there was the box office, which has now been replaced by eyeballs. It’s a term you hear on all OTT platforms. So it’s about a good web series, there should be a hook every five minutes, a hook near the end. They don’t talk about good content, he notes. The filmmaker goes on to say that cinemas will forever remain the strongest pillar of showbiz. When the television came on, people thought, Ab cinema khatam ho gaya hai. But cinema is a different language, it is not a web series or an advertisement. It has irreplaceable language, says the director of critically acclaimed films such as I am and My brother Nikhil. So naturally, when movies and theaters are here to stay, it’s up to every filmmaker to fight the restrictions. There are different channels like, it’s too daring, it’s too gay. All of these restrictions come into play, you have to decide as a filmmaker whether you are going to follow this or not, he concludes.

