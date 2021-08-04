Barbie launches dolls in honor of 6 women who are “heroes of the pandemic”





Barbie honors six women who are “pandemic modern life heroes” with unique dolls made in their image as part of her #ThankYouHeroes program announced on Wednesday. The six women are “experts in their fields who have shown unprecedented courage during a difficult time,” according to a statement from Mattel to USA TODAY. “Barbie recognizes that all frontline workers have made enormous sacrifices to deal with the pandemic and the challenges it has heightened,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, in the communicated. “To highlight their efforts, we are sharing their stories and leveraging the Barbies platform to inspire the next generation to take after these heroes and give back.” Among the honored women are two from the United States: Amy OSullivan, an emergency room nurse who treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, and Audrey Sue Cruz, a frontline worker from Las Vegas, who worked with other Asians. American doctors to fight anti-Asian hatred during the pandemic. “I am incredibly honored to be a model of Barbie, highlighting the commitment and compassion that all frontline workers have shown over the past year and a half and every day,” said Cruz in a communicated. “Kids think they can be anything, but seeing that they can and hearing the brave stories of others makes all the difference.” Barbie doll Naomi Osaka:Naomi Osaka has her own Barbie doll and she’s already sold out Celebration of International Women’s Day:Barbie launches Eleanor Roosevelt doll as historical model Other women who have been honored include Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford-Oxford and co-developer of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine; Chika Stacy Oriuwa, a Canadian resident in psychiatry who has advocated against systemic racism in health care; Kirby White, an Australian GP and co-founder of the Robes for Physicians initiative; and Jaqueline Goes de Jesus, a Brazilian biomedical researcher who led the genome sequencing of a variant of COVID-19 in Brazil. “This recognition highlights the courage, dedication and commitment that all frontline professionals have shown not only over the past year and a half, but every two days,” de Jesus said in a statement. . Barbie also announced that she will donate $ 5 for each of her Doctor, Nurse and Paramedic Barbie dolls sold at Target in August to the Children’s First Responders Foundation, which supports families of first responders. Foundation president Jillian Crane thanked Barbie and Mattel in a statement, saying the company’s donations have already enabled the FRCF to purchase thousands of hotel nights and food allowances. “With their generous donations, we have given joy to children across the country during a very difficult and frightening time,” said Crane. Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

