Abhay Deol: “Bollywood Puts Actors In Their Fifties Against Girls In Their Twenties, Makes Them Look Like A Couple” | Bollywood





Abhay Deol has said he has no qualms playing the father of a teenage girl in his upcoming show, Disney’s Spin. He said Bollywood was not afraid to cast a 50-year-old male actor in front of 20-year-old women and “make them look like a couple.” Avantika Vandanapu plays Abhay Deol’s daughter in the series. Meera Syal and Simhadri will also be seen in Spin, which airs in the United States on Disney Channel, starting August 13. Makijany directed the film from a script by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan. It will then premiere on Disney + Hotstar starting August 15. When asked if he had any qualms about playing the role of a father with a teenage boy, Abhay Deol told Bollywood Life in an interview, “If I was to have qualms about anything, I would have had them do 10 to 12 years ago what I did in Bollywood. . I never really held back, I’m pretty sure who I am and where I’m from. The Netflix show I’m doing is 20 years old, I go from 39 to 59. I can play at my age, I can play 10 -12 years younger, so I’m having fun. “ He added: “As long as people are convinced that I got this role whether it’s 35 or 45, I would love to do both. You just have to take care of yourself so that you can go for the ages that you play. I wish I would like to stick to that window. Bollywood will always pick actors in their fifties against girls in their twenties and who aren’t even talking about an older man and a younger girl, they will make them look like a couple. In this environment, What does it matter? “ The best Bollywood stars – from Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, have all been paired with young heroines, even after they’ve passed the age of 50. + Announcing the film, Abhay had earlier written on Instagram: “I am aware that most of my audiences love me for making alternate and edgy narratives, which challenge the status quo. That is why this film is about. all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo, and aimed at a much younger audience. Spin is a Disney film that will premiere on their platform for American audiences on August 13. It’s is a gem of a movie, that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Glad to be a part of it. “ Also read: Divyanka Tripathi on being trolled over Sourabh Raaj Jain’s expulsion from KKK11 Abhay Deol was recently featured in the 1962 web series: War in the Hills.

