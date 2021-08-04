Hollywood-backed animal activist Marc Ching sentenced





Hollywood-backed animal rescuer Marc Ching has argued arguably to practice unlicensed veterinary medicine in a case filed after a Times investigation uncovered disturbing practices at his pet store and charity. Los Angeles prosecutors alleged that Ching, owner of pet food store Petstaurant, endangered the lives of sick animals by encouraging their owners to treat them with herbs and diets instead of traditional medicine . Just as you wouldn’t want an unlicensed doctor to provide medical treatment for you or a loved one, the unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine is an equally serious problem for our beloved animals, City Atty. Mike Feuer said in a statement announcing Tuesday’s plea. It is a matter of health and safety. Six other counts of misdemeanor, including one count each of unlicensed manufacturing and packaging of pet food, illegal sale of deceptively advertised products, illegal sale of adulterated food and illegal sale of improperly labeled food, and two counts of false advertising were dismissed. Ching, a former inmate who has turned into one of the most prominent leaders in the animal rights community at home and abroad, was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $ 1,000. He also agreed not to make false or misleading statements in promoting his business, the city attorneys office said. Chings’ attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. City prosecutors laid the charges after an undercover operation by the California Department of Consumer Affairs revealed that Ching had diagnosed illnesses and prescribed unlicensed treatments, the city attorney’s office said. The investigation was requested by the California Veterinary Medical Board. Prosecutors also alleged that the Petstaurant website contained false statements, including unproven instructions on how to treat various conditions, such as skin dermatitis and ear infections. The charges follow a Times investigation that uncovered years of veterinarian complaints that Ching persuaded pet owners to ignore prescribed treatment regimens and give their sick dogs and cats the products he was selling. in his store, located in Sherman Oaks, Los Feliz and the Westside. . More than a dozen Los Angeles-area vets and other pet care providers told The Times that Chings’ actions threatened to harm and, in some cases, harmed animals diagnosed with it. diseases such as kidney disease, heart failure and cancer. Their accounts go back seven years. Five of them said they complained about Ching to the California Veterinary Medical Board, alleging that he practiced veterinary medicine without a license. Ching, who describes himself as a fourth generation herbalist and nutritionist, is not a veterinarian. Vets said the board took no action at the time. The Times also exposed the troubling financial practices of the Chings animal rescue charity, the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars in donations with the help of celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Bill Maher. and Whitney Cummings. The outlet found evidence contradicting claims about the authenticity of some of the gruesome videos Ching filmed of animals horribly tortured and killed, including with torches, at slaughterhouses in Asia. In a previous interview and in statements sent by email, Ching and his attorneys said that he has always told the truth about his work overseas, that the videos are genuine, and that he has never abused foundation funds nor injured animals. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission accused Ching of making false or misleading claims that a herbal supplement it was selling could treat COVID-19 and that some of its other products could treat cancer. . Ching denied that he had done anything wrong. It agreed to a settlement in which he is forbidden to make unfounded claims that its products can treat coronavirus or cancer.

