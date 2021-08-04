‘The Bachelorette’s Connor B. defends Greg amid gas lighting allegations





This week episode of The bachelorette left Katie and Greg’s senders with mixed feelings. Gregs’ declaration of love on his date in his hometown elicited a lukewarm response from Katie, which prompted a very controversial reaction from the 28-year-old marketing director which some viewers attributed to past trauma. Other fans, however, firmly believe that Gregs ‘behavior was an example of gas lighting and emotional manipulation, but former contestant Connor B. has come to his friends’ defense. Relationships are nuanced. the breaks are nuanced, Connor tweeted after Katie and Gregs’ dramatic split broadcast on television. Sometimes there is no such thing as a good guy or a bad guy. Sometimes cameras and tweets can’t accurately capture the complexity of real life. Kindness is free, love is complicated. Inevitably, some fans of the show weren’t happy with the math teachers’ response, and when asked if he was okay with Greg gaslighting Katie, he connected to a very poignant tweet shared by another of this season’s former contenders, Tre: According to Cosmopolitan, Connors’ Twitter activity didn’t end there. According to the outlet, the 29-year-old criticized the gas lighting allegations in a now-deleted tweet. There was no gas lighting in this episode, he reportedly wrote. There was a fight between two people of which you may have seen 20 percent. Katie, who chased after Greg and begged for forgiveness on her knees, made her opinion very clear when she reposted a graphic of the popular Instagram account @soyouwanttotalkabout, that was all about the drumbeat, please gaslighting. Instagram / Katie Thurston Before sharing this post, Katie disconnected from Twitter before her date with Greg was broadcast, subtly hinting that it would be a very eventful race. Of course, she was right, and fans flooded social media as they watched the shocking former couples break up on national television. Greg my darling. You are on the BACHELORETTE .. what were you expecting ?? a fan tweeted when he looked frustrated that Katie hadn’t made up her mind yet. Wow Greg shut up like that is a huge red flag, someone else wrote. Until this week, Greg was a fan favorite of Bachelor Nation, and even Katie has said she thinks they’ll end up together. But like most relationships on the hit series, this one crashed and burned down, and the old flames will now have to clash this season. After the final rose special on August 9. Will Greg apologize to Katie amid the backlash from the gas lighting? Will other competitors take his defense? Is Katie going to give him a piece of her mind? These are all questions that we will With a bit of luck have answers until next week.

