Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Badshah join Discovery Plus Originals Slate in India





Streaming service Discovery More is increasing the Bollywood star factor for his India the original slate, which was revealed on Wednesday. Bollywood stars Anil kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Ananya Panday (Khaali Peeli), Nora Fatehi (Street Dancer 3D) and musician Badshah (Saaho) will feature in the second season of Star vs Food, where celebrities and Bollywood chefs cook for their friends and family. family. It is produced by Endemol Shine India in collaboration with Korea Tourism. More Variety Mission Frontline, from Banijay Asia, sees fellow Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan (Coolie No.1) perform extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, a female commando unit from India created for fight against the increase in crimes against women. Say Yes to the Dress India, the local version of the hit American show, follows Indian brides in search of their perfect wedding dress. In addition, Money Mafia, produced by Chandra Talkies, takes an in-depth look at some of India’s biggest economic scams from the perspective of both the victims and the perpetrators. Anil Kapoor said: Despite my undeniable love for food, it’s no secret that my expertise lies in the art of eating, not cooking. Lucky to have excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I never had to go into the kitchen to cook for myself. Star vs Food season 2 confronted me with the challenge of cooking a delicious meal for my loved ones and I have to say it was a lot harder task than taking action. Without a doubt, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can’t wait to make my family proud with this new step in my belt. Our list of upcoming content demonstrates our steadfast determination to bring original, vibrant, daring and unexpected stories to our audiences. By integrating personalities from different backgrounds like sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort to expand our reach and engage with a new audience, said Megha Tata, MD, South Asia. , Discovery. The story continues We aim to use our platform as a way to connect people through the art of storytelling. The lineup, ranging from documentaries to reality TV, has something for every generation to enjoy, further strengthening our family, facts and fun premises, she said. The originals of Discovery Plus India will also air on Discovery platforms in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming months. The best of variety Sign up for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

