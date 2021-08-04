Star Italian Restaurant stretches from the Vegas Strip to West Hollywood





It looks like there is more Italian food than ever in Los Angeles right now, prompted in part by outsiders like Etta who have recently set their sights on the city. next is Lavo, the ultra-luxurious Italian destination known for its more clubbier location in Las Vegas and its (slightly) gentler digs in New York City. Restaurant, owned and operated by lively nightlife group Tao, takes over the closed Roku space on the Sunset Strip, as first reported by What Now LA. Representatives of the Tao Group have confirmed Lavo’s arrival, although they are quick to warn that this new outlet will not be the same as branches over ten years old found elsewhere. Rather, the plan is to make this version of West Hollywood more of a traditional sit-down restaurant (no party brunches, for one) with a primary focus on food above the atmosphere. As for the timeline, expect the LA version of Lavo to open in early 2022 at 9201 Sunset Boulevard. In other news: Has the 26 Lincoln Heights Avenue Night Market become too heavy to continue? Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez says the scene should be closed at least temporarily to address health and safety concerns, and to allow area neighbors to have a greater voice in the market itself, which has impacted this overcrowded part of Lincoln Heights and illegal parking for months.

Phillip Frankland Lees Sushi Bar becomes permanent in Austin, Texas, Eater Austin reports. The restaurant grew out of Lees’ desire to move to a more open restaurant economy during the coronavirus outbreak in California in 2020; stops by famous names like Joe Rogan made the restaurant a Texas hit.

Fig coffee is now open inside the Figueroa hotel downtown. The healthy all-day restaurant takes over from the closed Brea, formerly Casey Lane. Venice Valley closed, according to the restaurants website. After a year of trying to come to an agreement with our landlord and collect payments during Covid, and not being able to come to a resolution, we have chosen to move away from this property, the site now says, although representatives of the old pop- in the old space MTN tells the Los Angeles Times that they plan to seek other more permanent spaces in the Westside.

Rodeo X at New Haven Market in Ontario is now open, which means Inland Empire diners can munch on ramen, burgers, mochi donuts and more in the dining room. Meanwhile Creamery Pops is now open at 24480 Main Street in Santa Clarita, offering sundaes, sorbets, and specialty dessert dishes like ice cream nachos and banana splits.

Uncle Paulies Deli is down for account (at least for a little while) on Beverly, the result of an early morning fire that damaged the kitchen. There is no timetable for reopening yet, but the owner says the damage was ultimately minor.

