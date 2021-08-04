Disneyland brings back annual passes – with a twist





Disneyland stunned theme park fans in January when it ended its annual pass program at its California resort, but it returns with a few tweaks later this month. Tuesday afternoon, Walt disney‘s (NYSE: DIS) The original theme park unveiled Magic Key, the new pass platform that goes on sale August 25. The names and prices are different, but it’s essentially a similar tiered approach, with cheaper options for those who want to accept more block dates and discounts in the park, as well as pay for the parking. The new Magic Key passes start at $ 399 for a special pass reserved for residents of Southern California, with a maximum of $ 1,399 for the plan available to all visitors to Disneyland with no blackout dates. Reservations required One big difference between the old passes that Disneyland refunded in January and the new program is that Magic Key buyers will need to guarantee park reservations for the park they want to visit on a particular date. Magic Key holders can have between two and six park reservations open at any one time depending on the pass they purchased. Disney introduced an advance park reservation system when it started opening its theme parks last year. It was a reasonable way to control crowd levels during the pandemic’s darkest times, with theme parks letting in as little as 25% of a closed attraction’s previous capacity, but Disney has stuck with it. program even if it has loosened the reins on a small number of guests. Securing park reservations for all members of a travel group has been a sticking point for Disney World pass holders since it reopened 13 months ago with the platform in place. There has generally been better availability for people buying day tickets or staying at a Disney resort to secure access on a given operating day. The new Magic Key program in California – along with the resumption of new Disney World annual passes in the coming weeks – aims to improve the monetization of its theme parks. Pass holders don’t tend to spend as much on average as foreigners on a rare visit. Restricting regulars with a park reservation system frees up the world’s largest theme park operator to regulate crowds during peak periods. It goes a step beyond blocking dates, ultimately increasing per capita spending for admissions and inside the park. Since Disneyland has refunded all of its pass holders (unlike Disney World, which stopped selling new passes but continued to renew existing passes), it’s going to start from scratch here. This will learn a lot about consumer demand and whether the reservations required will be a deciding factor for potential buyers. Disneyland fans won’t love everything about Magic Key, but if you had to revamp an annual pass program, you might as well do it after a lull where California parks have been closed for over a year. during the pandemic. There will be growing pains, and unlike other regional theme park and amusement park operators, Disney has the advantage of being a well-diverse media stock. It can generate profit even when its theme parks are not at their best. The new Magic Key passes aren’t perfect, but it’s better than not having an annual pass at all. Now all eyes are on Florida, where Disney is promising information about its pass resumption later this month, with sales likely resuming in September. It’s not such a small world, after all.

