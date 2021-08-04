Grammy Awards to make diversity part of the deal





YG performs with John Legend at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States on January 26, 2020. Photo taken on January 26, 2020. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File Photo

LOS ANGELES, Aug.4 (Reuters) – The Grammy Awards show is committed to hiring a diverse team of people working on and off stage to produce the music industry’s highest accolades, organizers said on Wednesday. The Recording Academy has said it is adopting a so-called “inclusion jumper” in its contract with the producers of the January 2022 Grammy ceremony to strengthen diversity at all levels. The inclusion rider will require the company that produces the show to “do their best to recruit, audition, interview and hire people on and off stage who have historically and consistently been excluded from the industry.” The Recording Academy has said it will be the first major music awards ceremony to commit to using an inclusion jumper. The move is part of broader efforts to raise black voices at all levels of the music industry following a cultural calculation spurred by the 2020 national protests against systemic racism in the United States. Rap and R&B are the dominant musical genre in the United States, but only a handful of black executives hold executive positions in the industry. The inclusion endorsements were first adopted in the film and television industry about three years ago as contract extensions that stipulate the number of women and people of color working in front and behind the camera on individual projects. They have since been extended to include age, disability and sexual orientation. “We are committed to fostering an environment of inclusion across the industry and hope our efforts serve as an example to our peers in the music community,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason said Wednesday. Jr., in a statement. The Recording Academy has partnered with Color of Change, a racial justice nonprofit, as part of the Rider Inclusion Initiative. Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

