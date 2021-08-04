Sooryavanshi in Thalaivi: 5 great Bollywood releases to look forward to with theaters reopening





The COVID 19 pandemic, which hit the country a year ago, has changed the way we look at life. While hand sanitizers and masks have become our permanent companions, the entertainment industry has suffered significant losses as well. Filming was interrupted for months and big releases were either postponed or went digital. After all, theaters were closed, which had an impact on releases. That’s not all. Although there have been significant firing restrictions due to the pandemic, several projects could not be completed on time. This was indeed a major setback for the film industry. Although theaters opened for a short time earlier this year, only a few of the releases have made it to the big screen, including Roohi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and more. before the cinemas close. And now, having overcome the second wave of COVID 19, theaters are expected to open soon and the first film to hit the big screen will be Akshay Kumar with Bell Bottom, which hits theaters on August 19. The spy thriller is set to pave the way for several other big releases. Here’s a list of movies to look forward to for the big release: 83 Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and more. in key roles. The film will chronicle the glorious triumph of Indian cricket teams at the 1983 World Cup. The film will feature Ranveer trying out the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev. Sooryavanshi With Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, Sooryavanshi is the new addition to Rohit Shettys’ detective universe. The film will star Akshay as a fearless cop who prepares to take on the terrorists. Interestingly, Sooryavanshi will also have Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh making an appearance and reprising their roles as Bajiro Singham and Sangram Bhalerao. Thalaïvi Led by AL Vijay, Thalaivi happens to be the highly anticipated biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The political drama will see Kangana Ranaut try out the role of Jayalalithaa, and the actress has had special training for the role, whether it’s learning Kathak or mastering the Tamil language. Thalaivi was due for release on April 23, but it was later postponed. Chehre This Rumi Jafry director, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle DSouza, was due out on April 9 this year. However, with a sudden increase in cases of COVID 19, the creators decided to postpone the release of the mystery thriller. Satyameva Jayate 2 Starring John Abraham, the crime drama was originally slated for release on May 13 of this year and is expected to have a clash with Salman Khans Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, with the increase in cases of COVID 19, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have decided to postpone the release. Note, this director Milap Zaveri will have John in a double role. Also Read: Rohit Shetty Shares Latest Update On Akshay Kumar Star Sooryavanshi At Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Launch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/sooryavanshi-thalaivi-5-bollywood-big-releases-look-forward-theatres-reopen-843376 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

