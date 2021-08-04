Val Kilmer documentary reveals bittersweet thoughts of Hollywood lead man Huckleberry

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In terms of Hollywood actors, they’re no bigger than Val Kilmer, who in the ’80s and’ 90s played iconic roles in Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, Heat, and Batman Forever.

Over the past decade, Kilmers ‘career received less publicity before a tracheostomy left throat cancer survivors’ voices altered.

Now Kilmer, who released Im Your Huckleberry: A Memoir last year, is the subject of a new documentary Val, which will debut in Prime Video on August 6.

The film found directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo sifting through thousands of hours of home movie footage, including behind-the-scenes moments captured on Hollywood sets.

We caught up with Scott and Poo to discuss Val, the trials and tribulations of being a leading man in Hollywood, and Kilmers’ beloved Tombstone character, Doc Holiday.

When entering the project, what did you know about Val Kilmer?

Scott: Being born in the 70s, I grew up with his films in the 80s. I met him 10 years ago. From there, I got to know him more. I helped him with his Mark Twain project that he had developed.

What was your reaction when you heard of the incredible amount of footage Kilmer had shot over the past decades?

Scott I remember when he first told me about it. We had already worked together for a year or two but the images were in stock. The way he described it, I thought he was exaggerating too much. In fact, he was under-exaggerating. A truck stopped at his home in Malibu and I unloaded box after box. I remember walking into a box and pulling out a VHS tape that said Top Gun: San Diego, 1985. And the next tape was The Doors. It was quite remarkable that he existed.

Poo: There was a lot of that. You don’t know what’s on those tapes as you walk in. Every day was a new discovery.

Using his early backstage footage from Broadway starring a young Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn ends up offering a career juxtaposition. They went on to critical acclaim, which Kilmer never quite achieved. How essential are these images to Val’s story?

Poop Seeing these iconic actors with their baby faces is just amazing at the start of their careers. Thematically, this scene in the film is where Val – this is his first major play – is invited to change roles twice for increasingly less interesting characters. Regarding his trajectory as an actor, he wants to find the most interesting character to play that will help him grow as an actor, so I think that’s pretty crucial.

Continuing with this topic, Kilmer talks to Val about his efforts for a different Hollywood career that didn’t necessarily include blockbuster movies. Ironically, it turns out that one of his most cherished roles is as Doc Holiday in Tombstone.

Scott: He’s a really amazing character actor and he was one of the key characters in his career for sure. You saw it in the pictures, this approach that he took for a lot of his work. Such a devoted actor. He’s gone so deep into some of his special roles, but this one in particular really stuck with a lot of people.

Poo: I think he created a unique character in this role. It was like a real person with his own way of speaking and moving and being this very worked character. That’s why he stays with the people and sort of steals the movie.

What you see in Val is a playful, almost childish Kilmer; however, it is often referred to as mercurial. Do you think Kilmer is misunderstood?

Scott: Interestingly, I’m glad it came out in the movie because he’s such a funny, upbeat person. He’s got a lot of layers – he can be deep and wise, but he has a really great, lively mind. It’s important that came out in the film.

Poo: I don’t know if he’s also misunderstood or just isn’t understood because he’s managed to stay fairly private his entire life. It’s mostly his work that is there, but for me, I would never expect him to be such an open and loving person. I expect celebrities to be a little more careful. This is one of the things that really surprised me is how welcoming he is and how generous he is with his friendship when you meet him.