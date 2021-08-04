Selena Gomez Really Dislikes Kidney Transplant Jokes





For aspiring pop star, actor and chef Selena Gomez, his kidneys do not make you laugh. She said it very clearly on Tuesday night when she called Paramount + s The good fight for falling for his kidney transplant in 2017 in the fourth episode of its fifth season. Gomez underwent the kidney transplant due to his ongoing battle with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease diagnosed to him in 2011. I don’t know how writing organ transplant jokes for TV shows has become a thing, but unfortunately it apparently is, reads Gomez’s tweet. Hopefully in the next Writers’ Room when one of those tasteless jokes comes up, she’ll call it right away and not air. Gomez’s legion of fans took to social media to launch the show for reference, tweeting Respect Selena Gomez. Corn by variety, a source close to the show said the joke was taken out of context. If you watch the entire episode, the reference to Selena Gomez is part of a discussion the characters have about things that can’t be laughed at and the idea of ​​canceling the crop and being canceled for having told a bad joke, the source said. The benchmark is that Selena Gomez’s transplant isn’t something you can joke about. Indeed, the Nice fight joke that has Gomez in the arms is a meta-commentary on the sensitivity of the stars around the transplant. In the show, a comedic television executive portrayed by Wayne brady is brainstorming jokes with the team at Reddick & Lockhart law firm. The group then examines the effects of canceling the crop, thinking about what jokes you can and can’t tell. Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) says comedians these days need permission to tell a joke, before the crew can look into topics that are now banned in comedy. On this list? Selena Gomez Necrophilia, Autism and Kidney Transplant. The good fight isn’t the first streaming show to face the wrath of Selena Gomez and her fans for referring to her kidney transplant. peacocks Saved by the Bell was also found in Hot water last year it included an extended track in which two characters attempt to determine the true identity of Gomez’s kidney donor. (Gomez had previously publicly stated that his donor was his friend, Cultivated-ish actor France Rasa). Peacocks’ parent company NBC eventually apologized for the joke, changed the scene for the episode, and donated to the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC. Nor is Gomez the only pop star to criticize a TV show for jokes they deem unfair. This spring, Taylor Swift and his army of Swifties took on the relatively small target of Netflix’s freshman series Ginny and Georgia for making a relatively innocuous joke about Swifts’ checkered dating history. Hi Ginny and Georgia, world pop star tweeted, 2010 called and he wants his lazy and deeply sexist joke back. Swifts’ feelings may have been particularly hurt as she recently posted a music doc, Miss American, on the same streaming platform. While the comedy is subjective, in the end it seems that global pop icons always have the last laugh. Gomez thanked his fans on social media for coming to his defense against The good fightwriters room. My fans are still supporting me, she tweeted. I LOVE YOU. If you are able to register, please register as an organ donor. More great stories from Vanity Show In search of the truth about Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

