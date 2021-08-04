Video of ‘Grandpa and Grandson’ dancing to catchy Bollywood song takes the internet by storm; To look at





The daddy-grandson duo that takes the internet by storm only reminds us of Shakespear’s quote, “the golden age is ahead of us, not behind us.” The 89-year-old “grandfather” [paternal grandmother] from content creator Ankit Jangid dancing to the Bollywood remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s 70s dance number is something internet desi can’t get enough of. Take a look at the video as they surely want viewers to join them too. The video begins with Ankit, who wears black pants and a white shirt, uses his red tie as a trumpet, and swings around his grandmother. Meanwhile, “Dadi” tries to groove to the music while adjusting his “pallu” to keep his head covered. The dadi-grandson duo dance on the remixed version of Do Ghoot Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi,from the 1973 movie Jheel ke Iss Paar.As the video scrolls, ‘Dadi’ is seen moving his hands up and down to create a step with his sari. She looks super cute in the pink floral saree! Towards the end of the video, she tries to imitate the ‘naagin step’ then she goes for a hip roll. What bluster! The duo seem to be having a blast. The video was uploaded by Ankit about six days ago to his Instagram account. He captioned the video, “She’s 89 and watches her dance. To help me grow on Instagram. She said in haryanvi to post this online and she will have thousands of views.” The video has garnered over 1.6,000 likes since then. . The desi dance moves of “Dadi” caught the eye of internet users. The comments section is awash with emojis. ‘Dadaji’ grooves with granddaughter on her birthday, adorable moves win on the internet Divesha Bajaj shared a video of her grandfather where he is seen trying to match his footsteps with her as the two swing towards the Iko Iko Justin Wellington song. Divesha captioned the video, Anniversary Special. Divesha shared this moment the day before her birthday on June 24. In the video, she is seen dancing slowly and steadily as her grandfather tries to copy her style but in his own way. In the last part of the video, they also tried out some prom and rock and roll steps which made it all the more adorable. As the pandemic unfolded, the internet became a hub of interesting content. From the funniest to the cutest, there is always something ready to grab your attention. For people living in joint families, this has been the perfect time to reconnect. Videos with the reaction of desi moms to the girl who buys a Gucci belt of Rs 35,000 for grandparents who groove with their granddaughters, these moments are always adored and cherished by Internet users. Especially those where the older generations try to correspond with their younger ones. (With contributions from @Ankitjangidd and @ diveshabajaj / Instagram) (Image: @ Ankitjangidd / Instagram) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

