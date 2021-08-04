How Hollywood’s Sunset Tower deals with horrific guest behavior – The Hollywood Reporter

Sunset Tower, the iconic hotel and celebrity staple, faces a crisis that has become all too familiar of late: rude, unruly guests.

“The people have been terrible, terrible, terrible,” says hotel owner Jeff Klein, who is quick to point out that these are not regulars but rather new customers. “They are still newbies and they have been disgusting and horrible to my employees. You would think that after all that we have been through together, collectively as a society, people would be nicer and nicer, especially to the employees of hotels and restaurants, who have had such a hard time making a living. during the pandemic, but it was not. It was not the case.

It was early, he says. When the hotel reopened following an extended shutdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Klein said people were on their best behavior, presumably happy to be out of the house for the first time. for many months. “Then all of a sudden there was this insane sense of entitlement,” he explains. What has baffled the veteran hotelier, who also owns the member-only San Vicente bungalows in West Hollywood (who haven’t had such issues) most, is the anger fueling the blaze.

“It usually has to do with requests from a specific table,” Klein explains. “Most of the time, that’s not even a realistic request. People have said, “I want this table” pointing to a table where someone is currently seated. They also claim to have specifically requested certain tables when they made a reservation, although we do not accept table requests so there is usually a lie. The irony is that they already have a great table to start with.

Tensions escalated so much that some unruly guests were told to leave the premises or worse, were escorted by the hotel’s well-trained security personnel. “When they mistreat my team, it will never be tolerated,” he added. “We are fortunate to be a hotel, so we have a security team. “

Klein was unsure of the extent of the problem until he read a story in The New York Times. Journalist Neil Vigdor’s story – “Restaurant closes for ‘day of kindness’ after customers make its staff cry,” posted July 14 – explained how Apt Cape Cod owners reacted to similar waves abuses committed against their staff, as long as some remained in tears.

The farm-to-table restaurant, run by couple Brandi Felt Castellano and Regina Felt Castellano, closed briefly for a ‘day of kindness’ to honor the staff while reminding customers of what is important. The duo highlighted the challenges facing the restaurant and hospitality industries amid staff and supply shortages following a pandemic that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of small businesses.

“When I read this article I realized it wasn’t just us, there is clearly something going on in the world,” Klein continued. “I don’t know if we have lost our social graces or the understanding of our social contract with each other in a welcoming setting.”

To remind guests of the consequences, Klein commissioned a painting from artist Donald Robertson that was hung near the host’s booth, placed on the menu, and posted on Instagram. It shows a member of “Lovely Staff” berated by a “Stressed Guest” who caught the attention of “Sunset Tower Security” disguised as a menacing Tyrannosaurus Rex. “Rude guests will be eaten whole,” the article read. “It’s Hollywood after all!”

Posted to Instagram last week, the image skyrocketed to become the most liked image on the Sunset Tower account alongside a caption that reads: “As we come out of the pandemic, we ask our guests to respect our staff and hotel / restaurant policies. Rude behavior, derogatory comments and requests to disallow management will not be tolerated and you will be asked to vacate the premises. Future reservations will not be honored.

When clients start to lose their temper and tensions start to boil, staff members politely point out the cheeky image to remind people of the consequences of bad behavior. “It helped a lot,” Klein notes. “It didn’t help 100%, but before there were maybe 10 situations that got crazy, screaming or screaming. Now we only have that with one or two out of 10. What has really helped is that a lot of people don’t know that they are behaving so ridiculously because they have been disconnected from social norms. People are dying and others haven’t made any money for over a year. It’s just a table, calm down.

