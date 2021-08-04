Entertainment
How Hollywood’s Sunset Tower deals with horrific guest behavior – The Hollywood Reporter
Sunset Tower, the iconic hotel and celebrity staple, faces a crisis that has become all too familiar of late: rude, unruly guests.
“The people have been terrible, terrible, terrible,” says hotel owner Jeff Klein, who is quick to point out that these are not regulars but rather new customers. “They are still newbies and they have been disgusting and horrible to my employees. You would think that after all that we have been through together, collectively as a society, people would be nicer and nicer, especially to the employees of hotels and restaurants, who have had such a hard time making a living. during the pandemic, but it was not. It was not the case.
It was early, he says. When the hotel reopened following an extended shutdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Klein said people were on their best behavior, presumably happy to be out of the house for the first time. for many months. “Then all of a sudden there was this insane sense of entitlement,” he explains. What has baffled the veteran hotelier, who also owns the member-only San Vicente bungalows in West Hollywood (who haven’t had such issues) most, is the anger fueling the blaze.
“It usually has to do with requests from a specific table,” Klein explains. “Most of the time, that’s not even a realistic request. People have said, “I want this table” pointing to a table where someone is currently seated. They also claim to have specifically requested certain tables when they made a reservation, although we do not accept table requests so there is usually a lie. The irony is that they already have a great table to start with.
Tensions escalated so much that some unruly guests were told to leave the premises or worse, were escorted by the hotel’s well-trained security personnel. “When they mistreat my team, it will never be tolerated,” he added. “We are fortunate to be a hotel, so we have a security team. “
Klein was unsure of the extent of the problem until he read a story in The New York Times. Journalist Neil Vigdor’s story – “Restaurant closes for ‘day of kindness’ after customers make its staff cry,” posted July 14 – explained how Apt Cape Cod owners reacted to similar waves abuses committed against their staff, as long as some remained in tears.
The farm-to-table restaurant, run by couple Brandi Felt Castellano and Regina Felt Castellano, closed briefly for a ‘day of kindness’ to honor the staff while reminding customers of what is important. The duo highlighted the challenges facing the restaurant and hospitality industries amid staff and supply shortages following a pandemic that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of small businesses.
“When I read this article I realized it wasn’t just us, there is clearly something going on in the world,” Klein continued. “I don’t know if we have lost our social graces or the understanding of our social contract with each other in a welcoming setting.”
To remind guests of the consequences, Klein commissioned a painting from artist Donald Robertson that was hung near the host’s booth, placed on the menu, and posted on Instagram. It shows a member of “Lovely Staff” berated by a “Stressed Guest” who caught the attention of “Sunset Tower Security” disguised as a menacing Tyrannosaurus Rex. “Rude guests will be eaten whole,” the article read. “It’s Hollywood after all!”
Posted to Instagram last week, the image skyrocketed to become the most liked image on the Sunset Tower account alongside a caption that reads: “As we come out of the pandemic, we ask our guests to respect our staff and hotel / restaurant policies. Rude behavior, derogatory comments and requests to disallow management will not be tolerated and you will be asked to vacate the premises. Future reservations will not be honored.
When clients start to lose their temper and tensions start to boil, staff members politely point out the cheeky image to remind people of the consequences of bad behavior. “It helped a lot,” Klein notes. “It didn’t help 100%, but before there were maybe 10 situations that got crazy, screaming or screaming. Now we only have that with one or two out of 10. What has really helped is that a lot of people don’t know that they are behaving so ridiculously because they have been disconnected from social norms. People are dying and others haven’t made any money for over a year. It’s just a table, calm down.
A version of this story first appeared in the August 4 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/sunset-tower-hollywood-bad-guest-behavior-1234992123/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]