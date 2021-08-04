Meghan Markle announces new initiative for her 40th birthday as royal family sends her birthday messages





Meghan Markle turned 40 on Wednesday and the Duchess of Sussex received birthday messages from several royals on social media. The mother of two and wife of Prince Harry also shared a new initiative, 40×40. Meghan is asking people to pledge 40 minutes of mentoring or service in honor of her 40th birthday. She announced the initiative of the Archwell website, a business she and Prince Harry started last year, which includes both production and charity stages. On the site, Meghan said as she reflected on her birthday and the many things she is grateful for, she realized that “time is one of our greatest and most essential gifts.” “Among the most precious gifts of time is also the time spent serving others knowing that it can make incredible change,” she writes. “At that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what if we all spent 40 minutes helping someone else or mentoring someone? one in need? And then what if we ask our friends to do the same? ” Meghan continued. Meghan said tens of millions of women have left work over the past year, largely because of the pandemic, and many are bearing the brunt of the crisis. “I believe mentorship is a way to help women regain self-confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and on my birthday I asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to help to launch a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to help women re-enter the workforce, ”she writes. New trends Mentors can find opportunities to help others in several organizations, including three 40×40 partners: Smart works, Y women, and LA Works, we read on the site. Mentors help someone else with a career or life goal by do activities like tutoring a teenage girl or helping a woman prepare for a job interview. Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy chat in a comedic video about the Duchess of Sussex’s 40×40 initiative. Exploring

In a video about the initiative, Meghan chats with actress Melissa McCarthy, one of the friends she recruited to be a mentor. In the comedy video, McCarthy jokes that Markle is throwing a party on a yacht or getting a tattoo with her on her birthday. Instead, Meghan says she will be celebrating her 40th birthday with the 40×40 initiative. At the end of the video, a section of bloopers shows Prince Harry outside Meghan’s window, juggling. Not only did McCarthy wish Meghan a happy 40th birthday, but several members of the royal family as well. The Royal Family’s official Twitter account shared several photos of Meghan, including those with the Queen, Harry and her son, Archie. “I wish the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!” the tweet read. I wish the Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dCncyhMLrQ – The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2021 Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan’s brother and sister-in-law shared a similar birthday message on Twitter, just like Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/meghan-markle-40th-birthday-new-initiative-royals-send-her-birthday-messages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos