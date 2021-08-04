Paris Hilton launches new Netflix cooking show





In a sparkling black dress with feathered sleeves and high heels, Paris Hilton is in the kitchen cooking a steak with her mom and sister. Before their arrival, she dips a spoon in a box of caviar and gives her dog a bite. 23-karat gold flakes stick to her fingers as she adds them to the homemade truffle butter. It’s not the most practical kitchen outfit, but I like to cook in style, she says as the feathers of her outfit float across the kitchen counter. Ms. Hilton does not claim to know how to cook. On Cooking with Paris, her new six-part cooking series on Netflix, she’s not afraid to mess things up. The program is the latest in a recent wave of cooking shows, like Selena + Chef and Amy Schumer learns to cook, hosted by celebrities who lack culinary experience. I love to cook, says Ms. Hilton in the introduction to her show, which was released in full on Aug. 4. But I am not a qualified chef and I am not trying to be.

Each episode features a friend of hers, including Kim Kardashian West, Saweetie, and Demi Lovato, helping her prepare meals. Once the cooking is done, they sit down to eat at Ms. Hilton’s house, which she decorates for the dinner theme. A pink cookbook bearing a portrait of Mrs. Hilton serves as a nod to the viewer. This is where she keeps new recipes, each paragraph a different color.

She finds recipes from a variety of sources and relies on producers with culinary expertise, said Aaron Saidman, executive producer of Cooking With Paris as well as Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. Not all Cooking With Paris dishes are masterpieces. Even if it doesn’t, everyone can have a good time, Saidman said. But in many cases, they made things that were tasty.

Ms Hilton’s foray into culinary television follows that of actress Selena Gomez, who used Selena + Chef at the start of the pandemic to improve your cookingg, and actress Ms Schumer and her husband, Chef Chris Fischer, who cooked meals on the Food Network. Celebrities share meals with their fans all the time. Britney Spears showed viewers how to make your favorite sandwich on Instagram. Last weekend Jennifer Garner uploaded a video on Instagram of his blackberry cobbler kitchen with his mother. Brian Boitano, an Olympic gold medalist figure skater, was ahead of the curve with his cooking show Food Network, What would Brian Boitano do? which ended in 2010. Many celebrities, he said, have adopted his model of shows. The reason Food Network resisted this celebrity chef sort of thing was because they weren’t food experts, and it’s a puzzle because that’s who watches your network, people. like me, he said. In her show, Ms. Hilton takes a look at her character as the distraught heiress. Each episode begins with a trip to the grocery store, where she wears glittery masks and outfits more suited to a nightclub than the produce aisle. Excuse me, sir, what does chives look like? she asks a worker in one episode. What do I do with it? She purchases ingredients related to the theme of the episode. In a segment on making an expensive steak dinner, she ponders $ 1,000 truffles; in another, she’s stocked up on fresh flour and corn tortillas, Cotija cheese and tomatillos for the taco night.

When she arrives in her home kitchen, she pulls out her glittering cookware, accidentally scorching gems from her glittering spatula as she flattens vegan burgers on a roasting pan.

All along she throws the word sliving, a term she coined to mix up the phrases that kill him and live your best life. (She has filed a trademark application over the word for dishes and other merchandise.) Other terms seem to escape him. What is a whip? What is whipping? she asks comedian Nikki Glaser as they prepare vegan burgers, fries and milkshakes. Mr Saidman got the idea for Ms Hilton’s show when he uploaded a 15-minute YouTube video in January 2020 titled Cooking With Paris. in which she showed viewers how to do lasagna. The video now has nearly 5.2 million views. Mr. Saidman had worked with her on her documentary It’s Paris, and wanted to create something lighter, while turning the new show like a documentary. We thought it would be fun to deepen his cooking skills, or lack thereof, he said. The show sometimes turns to controversial food and ingredient conversations that seem oblivious to current discussions of misrepresenting or whitewashing traditional dishes and ingredients. Presenting a shrimp taco night episode with Saweetie, says Ms. Hilton, I love that my tacos are American-style crispy shells with ground beef and cheese, especially if they’re from Taco Bell. But I’m ready to try something totally outside of my comfort zone for tacos.

She buys a taco-shaped piata. She mispronounces Cotija cheese even as the producers try to help her say it correctly. Speaking of tomatillos for a roasted salsa, she says: looks like a weird apple or something, I don’t know. At the market yesterday I was like, what is this stuff? She’s trying to learn, says Mr. Saidman. The Kitchen Without Idea does something for the viewer, said Kelsi Matwick, senior lecturer at the University of Florida and author of the book. Culinary talk by famous chefs from the food network. Seeing people with no cooking experience make mistakes, she says, creates an intimacy with the viewer, especially for the average home cook. But it takes a special host to make a cooking show work, Ms Matwick said. Her remote privacy Culinary show hosts are considered our friends and families, she said. The ability of chefs to tell stories and relate them to food is more important than any technique, she added. Were all drawn to the stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/04/dining/paris-hilton-netflix-cooking-show.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos