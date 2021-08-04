Young rising Bollywood music producer Harsh Vardhan Raizada





Harsh Vardhan Raizada (born May 26, 1988) is an Indian music producer, composer, former DJ and assistant programmer to famous Indian singer and songwriter “ANKIT TIWARI”. Harsh Vardhan Raizada is from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India he has been in music for 7 years, he wants to become a mixing engineer so he decided to learn then after moving to Mumbai he has joined the academy and began his studies. After that he moved to BH Music Cafe in Ankur Tiwari & Ankit Tiwari. After coming here, Harsh Vardhan Raizada started working for Ankit Tiwari, Abu Malik, Ali Quli Mirza, Puneet Dixit. Harsh Vardhan Raizada has also worked as an underground music producer for many artists and labels called Speed ​​Records, Zee Music Company. His first musical project after moving to Mumbai in 2018 was “Jhoot Bolna Paap Hai” Song of Ankit Tiwari & Meet Bros. He is one of the pioneers of Dubstep, Deep House, Progressive House, Electronic, Future & Tribal House, Tropical, Moombahton, Reggaeton, Original Bollywood in the traditional Indian music industry. He has done music production and programming for Bollywood movies, songs and singles. Harsh Vardhan Raizada was the official remix artist of Radio Mirchi 98.3. He caught the eye when he released his first original track as a music producer called Jhoot Bolna Paap Hai from Ankit Tiwari, Meet Bros & Ali Quli Mirza in 2018 and also the track “Dil Dariyan” from the movie ” Prassthanam “(Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Amyra Dastur, Ali Fazal, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff) by Sanjay Dutt & Manyata Dutt Production. He also produced music for the mythological TV show “Star Plus” “NAMAH” with Puneet Dixit in 2019 & Track Sun Corona (Remo D’Souza) in 2020 & Apna Time Bhi Ayega TV Show Title Track Etc. Harsh Vardhan Raizada has also given music in a web series called Beer Boys & Vodka Girls. he is also working on some upcoming Bollywood projects. Discography Jhoot Bolna Paap Hai (Ankit Tiwari & Meet Bros.) Dil Dariyan (Prassthanam) Namah TV Serial Songs (Star Plus) Kinna Sona (Rumman Chowdhury) Beer Boys & Vodka Girls (Web Series) Official Remix of Bey Pinjira (Ankit Tiwari) Naina Remix (Ankit Tiwari) Soleil Corona (Remo D’Souza) Apna Time Bhi Ayega Tv Show (Title track) Hum Phir Na Mile Kabhi (Official Remix) Ankit Tiwari (Lo-Fi) Mashup Kal Raat Maine (Abu Malik) Baarish Ke Mausam (Abu Malik) Rudrashtak (Shivam Kumar) Sugar Daddy (Ali Quli Mirza) Coming Soon Bhnnd (Ankit Tiwari) Coming soon Tum Kya Ho (Ankit Tiwari) Coming soon Call for Ambani (short film) Ravi Tiwari to come Juda Tujhse Main (Shivam Sharma AND Posted on August 4, 2021

