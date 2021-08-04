Hollywood Museum reopens Wednesday – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The iconic Hollywood Museum reopened on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The reopened museum – which bills itself as “the largest collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world” – occupies four floors in the historic Max Factor building on Highland Avenue and will feature exhibits dedicated to “Back to the Future”, “Harry Potter,” Marilyn Monroe and the super heroes of the 20th century.

“We are so happy to be able to welcome our fans again, after the pandemic, from the United States and around the world to the Hollywood Museum,” Founder and President Donelle Dadigan said in a statement. “We were looking forward to this day! Our priority is the safety of our visitors and to guarantee everyone the best experience on their return to the museum. The Hollywood Museum is ready for its close-up!

Tickets cost $ 15 for adults and $ 12 for students and those over 65. Children 5 and under enter for $ 5.

As part of the reopening festivities, Dadigan presented a check for $ 5,000 to the Michael J. Fox Foundation on behalf of the museum and Bill and Patrick Shea, the father-son car restoration team who donated ‘a series of props from the’ Back to the Future franchise ‘at the museum. Fox had to accept the donation remotely.

Meanwhile, Mel’s Drive-In restaurant, located next to the museum, also reopened on Wednesday for the first time in more than 17 months. He’s partying with a new “Hollywood Museum Burger”.

