The Disneys Star Wars hotel is like Westworld: only for the rich





Disney has been teasing its next Star Wars hotel: Galactic Starcruiser for years, promising an almost Westworld-an immersive style experience (with real lightsaber props) that will expand its Galaxys Edge theme park into a true two-day interactive Star wars adventure. You will sleep in a Star wars-themed room, eat and drink Star wars-Inspired fare, and be surrounded by actors guiding you through yours Star wars holidays. Today, the company announced much more information on the practicalities of the Galactic Starcruiser experience, including a first look at pricing and like fiction. Westworld theme park, it looks like Disney’s immersive real-world Star Wars hotel will be limited to the extremely wealthy, with a two-night stay departure at $ 4,809 for two adults. This price is only an estimate for an entry-level cabin, and things work out differently depending on the number of guests in a party (a family of four with three adults and one child costs $ 5,999 for the two-night trip). The ticket includes two nights at the hotel, food and beverages (excluding alcoholic and specialty drinks), entrance to Disneys Hollywood Studios Park for a day to visit Galaxys Edge Park, and parking. But you mostly pay for the immersion Star wars experience, which Disney says will deliver a universe-style adventure, with a role-playing staff who will ask you for help with any quests or factions you can join on your journey. Guests will even be allowed (and even encouraged) to dress the role in Star wars outfits (which is not generally allowed in Disney parks for adults). It’s expensive, even by Disney resort standards There’s no way to think of the Galactic Starcruiser as anything other than an outrageously priced hotel, even by Disney standards. For comparison, a two-night stay on the same dates at the company’s Grand Floridian Resort considered the most expensive and upscale option to stay at the park with two-day Disney park tickets for two adults cost about $ 2,150 when booking directly through Disney, less than half the cost. Obviously, that’s not a perfect comparison, given that Galactic Starcruiser is an all-inclusive vacation that includes meals, but it’s clear that Disney is putting a heavy premium on the immersive experiences that make Galactic Starcruiser unique. A sample Disney itinerary includes activities like sabacc competitions, lightsaber training, and unexpected optional story moments that can appear during guest stay, which sounds pretty interesting. Half of one of the two days is spent visiting Galaxys Edge and driving the two rides that have been open for months already, although guests can apparently continue their stories in the existing park from the ship. Maybe it’s all well worth the insanely high entry price. Westworld also looks popular on the TV show, and there aren’t any lightsabers there. But for now, it looks like Disney has created what may be the ultimate Star wars experience for the fans, and the price beyond the reach of all but the richest among them.

