17 photos of gorgeous Bollywood brides onscreen





There is no doubt that Bollywood has played an important role in our fashion choices. De Anushka Sharmas heavily embellished golden red lehenga in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Kareena Kapoor Khans chic yellow lehenga in Veere Di Wedding, the city of tinsel has given us a number of fading-worthy wedding looks for years. Here are some of the most iconic looks that we just can’t forget! via GIPHY 1. Anushka Sharma is beautifully embellished lehenga in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil makes a home in our hearts. Source: Youtube Source: Vogue 2. Team up with a heavy zardozi dupatta, Nargis FakhriCashmere bridal outfit Rock star took our breath away. Source: Youtube Source: IMDb 3. The 30 kglehenga Deepika Padukone donned Padmaavat was one of the most beautiful bridal outfits of all time. Source: Vogue Source: Vogue 4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan succeeded in the character of a Rajasthan bride in Jodhaa Akbar with her outfit to die for. Source: Pinterest Source: Shilpa Ahuja 5. Chic, elegant and classy: the stylish wedding of Kareena Kapoor Khan lehenga in Veere Di Wedding completely changed the style of the game. Source: Bollywood Shaadis Source: WordPress 6. Paired with royal gold jewelry and girls, Deepika Padukone’sorange and red Kanjeevaram brocade saree Chennai Express made us fall in love saris. Source: Pinterest 7. Just see how cute Alia Bhatt looks in this gorgeous wedding outfit in 2 states. Source: Youtube Source: Pinterest 8. Who will ever be able to forget the blood red of Rani Mukerji? lehenga in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna? Source: Rediff Source: Tumblr 9. Madhuri Dixit’s orange color lehenga of Hum Aapke Hain Koun was just classic. Source: Youtube Source: Twitter 10. Karisma Kapoor’s level of beauty in Zubeidaa: 100/10. Source: My good times Source: Cinestaan 11. Alia Bhatt’s wedding outfitRaazi was simple but elegant. Source: Youtube Source: Vogue 12. Paired with large jewelry, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding attire in 3 idiots was just beautiful. Source: Youtube Source: Novocom 13. Sonam Kapoor’s outfit in Dolly ki doli was nothing but elegant. Source: Rediff Source: Pinterest 14. Anushka Sharma absolutely rocked her bridal outfit in Sultan. Source: Filmibeat 15. Alia Bhatt’s Red and Gold Wedding Outfit Kalank was beautiful and timeless. Source: India 16. Kajol changed the definition of simplicity with her bridal saree into My name is khan. Source: WordPress 17. Finally, can we please appreciate how gorgeous Kalki Koechlin is? lehenga see there, looked inside Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Source: Netflix Absolutely steal these oh-so-gorgeous looks for my wedding functions!

