TI mocks Amsterdam arrest after cop collision





He’s just trying to live your life. TI mocked his arrest in Amsterdam after colliding with a police officer while riding a bicycle and texting. “I’m locked up now,” the rapper, 40, explained calmly, laughing. an Instagram video Tuesday while he was in police custody. TI, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., claimed that a “policeman hit me and broke his … rearview mirror.” “He was extremely upset. Myself, I was having a good time, ”he said. “I’m still not upset. I am having a phenomenal time. The “Grand Hustle” star painted the picture of a rather peaceful arrest, saying he was not even handcuffed. “They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat,” he laughed, adding, “I have to.” TI admitted that he was “clearly not supposed to have [his] on the phone ”while riding a bicycle and stated that he also did not have his passport with him at the time. “I don’t know. Everything will be fine,” he assured his fans. TI said he was arrested in Amsterdam after being involved in a bicycle collision with a cop. Instagram The Grammy-winning artist said he’s waiting for someone to bail him out. “I have money in my pocket but they don’t seem to be taking it,” he said, pulling a wad of cash from his jacket. “I’ll tell you what. I’m going to call my folks and get my passport and stuff so they can come over here and swipe the card to get me out of here and stuff like that. TI continued to laugh at the experience, even claiming the arrest was “awesome”. “It’s actually the culture experience. It’s living life to the fullest, right now, are you digging?” He joked. “Alright, I’ll catch up with you all later.” He later posted a video outside the police station after he was finally released. The rapper laughed at the whole ordeal. Instagram TI was in the Netherlands to celebrate his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. “Happy 11th Birthday Boss Lady @ majorgirl I love you dearly and thank God for you We went through it all and stayed making memories all the time,” he said wrote in a post on Instagram earlier this week. “That’s how we look up and that’s 20 years later… well, here’s 20 more years… all my love all my life. #MrandMrsH.” He and the Xscape singer, 46, tied the knot in 2010. Tuesday’s incident was not TI’s first run-in with the law this year. More than 30 women accused him and Tiny of sexual abuse in March, which the couple denied. Los Angeles Police have since opened an investigation into the allegations. The TI representative did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/08/04/t-i-laughs-off-arrest-in-amsterdam-over-collision-with-cop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos