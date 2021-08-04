Tribes, conservation groups sue state for ending ‘bad actor’ trial







The Indian community of Fort Belknap and a coalition of environmental nonprofit groups said this week that they plan to sue the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for failing to meet its obligations under the Metal Mine. Reclamation Act. In an Aug. 2 filing in Lewis and Clark County District Court, the groups said they were “disappointed” by the DEQ’s recent decision not to qualify Hecla Mining Co. chairman Phillips Baker Jr. .a “bad actor” for not cleaning up the Zortman-Landusky Gold Mine when he was vice president of Pegasus Gold. Pegasus filed for bankruptcy in 1998, leaving the state with an acid mine drainage clean-up effort that is expected to continue for generations. Agency decision to dismiss lawsuit to designate Hecla and Baker as ‘bad actors’ means Hecla will not have to reimburse the state for the tens of millions of dollars he spent cleaning up the mine Zortman-Landusky in north-central Montana before he can go ahead with two silver and copper mining projects in northwestern Montana. In 2015, Hecla purchased the Rock Creek and Montanure mines south of Libby in hopes of extracting silver and copper from what is believed to be one of the largest untapped deposits in one or the other metal in the world. But the mines have been blocked by a string of lawsuits for decades. In 2018, Montana sought to prevent Hecla and Baker from obtaining new mining permits in the state until they clean up old mining projects, including the Zortman-Landusky mine. This step was taken under the administration of former Democratic Governor Steve Bullock. Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who took office in January, has taken a different approach to the besieged project. Last July, Gianforte hosted a campaign event at Hecla’s Libby office; a year later, Gianforte’s DEQ announced that it would dismiss the lawsuit against Hecla and Baker. “After careful analysis, DEQ decided not to pursue the case,” the agency said in a press release on July 14. bad actors to operate in Montana “in its decision. In its motion to dismiss the case against Hecla and Baker, the agency argued that it preferred to tackle the problem of bad actors through legislative rather than judicial avenues. The Fort Belknap Indian community and five environmental groups who intervened in the lawsuit said the DEQ was wrong “not to enforce Montana law and to protect the interests of the people of Montana.” The groups said they could not prevent the department from requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed, but that they planned to take legal action against the agency for its failure to enforce the “bad actor” provision. of the law on the recovery of mental mines. “DEQ did an eighty to enforce the bad actor law,” said Mary Costello, executive director of Rock Creek Alliance, in a press release regarding the groups’ decision to challenge the handling of the situation. by DEQ. “They allow the mining industry’s political favors to undermine the law and in so doing abdicate their responsibility to protect Montana taxpayers from current and future liabilities.” “The state of Montana alone has contributed over $ 32 million to this effort and more will be needed as the cleanup costs will be in perpetuity,” said Fort Belknap Indian Community President Andrew Werk Jr. ., in the press release. “It is the responsibility of DEQ and the Gianforte administration to uphold the law and not allow Hecla Mining and Baker to profit from new mines while the Indian community of Fort Belknap and other communities in Montana continue to fight ongoing mining pollution. Their decision to forgo law enforcement is wrong, outright. “ Hecla and the DEQ did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Montana Free Press on Tuesday afternoon.

