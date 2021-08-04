Disney’s Star Wars hotel comes with an amazing price





Disney SAY theThe globally based Galactic Starcruiser hotel is essentially a cruise ship located in space, with prices to match. The company says it’s “the most immersive Star Wars story ever,” and to participate, you might have to shell out $ 6,000 for two nights.

The hotel, which will open in Spring 2022, is touted by Disney as a “revolutionary new two-night experience where you and your party embark on a one-of-a-kind Star Wars adventure that is yours.”

Despite being on land, the price is similar to the model of Disney’s cruise ships at sea: a fixed price for a multi-day trip, with entertainment, food and drinks included.

On Wednesday, the company revealed sample cabin rates for the hotel: for a two-night stay, it costs $ 4,809 for two guests in a cabin, $ 5,299 for three guests (two adults and one child) and $ 5,999 for four guests (three adults, one child).

So what does $ 6,000 get you in space? According to Disney, this pricing covers “continuous, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience,” your meals (excluding alcohol) and admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the home of the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge. Disney notes that “rates vary depending on the departure date of your trip, the number of guests in your cabin, and your cabin type.” The hotel is the final way for Disney to bring its parks and resorts to life and help them evolve for the future. It follows Galaxy’s Edge debut in 2019, which was the company’s biggest expansion ever to its parks. The pitch uses innovative technology and detailed design to immerse guests in an experience that is more like an immersive theater than a theme park. The new hotel seeks to extend this Star Wars experience. Disney is incorporating another of its most beloved franchises into its parks with Marvel’s Avengers Campus, which opened at Disneyland in California on June 4. Updating its parks and resorts is essential for Disney’s media empire after a year in which the unit has been hit particularly hard due to the pandemic, facing months of shutdowns and widespread layoffs. Disney Parks President Josh D’Amaro told CNN Business in April that the future of Disney parks and resorts “is going to be fresh, it’s going to be tech-driven. It’s going to be incredibly relevant to businesses. customers all over the world. “Every day these parks change,” he said.

