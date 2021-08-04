“They are not on Hollywood Boulevard”





FX’s upcoming comedy “Reservation Dogs,” which focuses on the lives of Native American teenagers in rural Oklahoma, is filled with native actors, including its four stars. Series showrunner Sterlin Harjo was asked if it’s hard to find enough Indigenous actors to fill his roster, given that on-screen representation in this community has been hard to come by, to say the least. we can say. Harjo, who is of Seminole and Muscogee descent, explained on Wednesday during FX’s TCA press tour panel for the show that he seems as there are so few Indigenous actors because the roles Hollywood executives typically seek to play are not the most appealing. The thing is, Hollywood makes a western every few years where native actors come to get killed in front of a camp. It’s just not the most exciting job, Harjo said. “So they’re not in LA knocking on the door trying to get these coins. No one on the Reservation Dogs panel lives in Los Angeles. You have to go to those communities to find the actors, Harjo continued. We went to do casting in the communities, we went to get tapes from all over the aboriginal communities. The talent is there. It’s just not on Hollywood Boulevard. Harjo co-created the series with Taika Waititi, who added that most casting agents reflexively fall back on actors they’ve worked with before. Often, casting agents are just people they know, Waititi added. [Actors who] come many. They go, well, what about that person? They’re not really looking anymore. There are a lot of people who keep coming and they go. Just give this kid a chance. But you have to look deeper to find talent. “Reservation Dogs” which focuses on four Native American teenagers from rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crimes. Waititi wrote the pilot with Harjo, who also directed. Harjo shot the pilot in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and is from Sooner State. Reservation Dogs stars DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor. “Reservation Dogs” is the very first show with an all-Indigenous writers’ room. Earlier in the session, Harjo said there was no “push-back” to make these characters “petty criminals”. “It’s sort of based on the experiences Taika and I had growing up,” he said, adding that there is “a force in these (writers’ room) numbers.” “Having a fully Indigenous bedroom helped us not to be afraid to go strong and speak the truth and also be funny and push the boundaries,” Harjo said. “There was a short cut between all the writers and we were able to just go write and try to make it the funniest, the best and take our own experiences and make it real.”

