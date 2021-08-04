AAPI Roles In Hollywood Movies Examined In New Study – Deadline





The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media has partnered with the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and Gold

House on a new study highlighting the representation and perceptions of Asian and Pacific Islanders in the entertainment industry. The report, titled “I’m Not a Model Fetish or Minority: Redefining What It Means to Be an API in the Entertainment Industry,” was presented this week at a panel at the Bentonville Film Festival. Billed as the first of its kind to combine content analyzes of mainstream films with a survey of personal experiences and perceptions, the study examined the 10 highest-grossing national films of 2010-2019 to assess the inclusion of the film. ‘API, and all films from 2017-2020 with API actors of the main players to measure the quality of the representation. Related story Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival Expands Under BF Foundation – Film Briefs “Our study provides unique insight into the lived experiences of APIs working in Hollywood and the negative stereotypes that have existed onscreen for decades,” said Davis. “There is a huge gap between how the APIs surveyed and those in the wider Hollywood community perceive the meaning of the word representation. Having the API community’s critical data and information will enable us to drive systemic change in entertainment and media. “ Among the top-grossing films dissected in the report, the study found that 17% of female API characters are verbally objectified and 13.0% are visually objectified – a phenomenon more common among female APIs than white women and others. non-API women of color. . API characters were also less likely to be displayed in a relationship, with 83.3% of lead / co-lead / supporting API characters unique, compared to 69.1% of white characters and 75.5% of non-API characters. BIPOC. In movies with API titles, East Asians made up more than half (57.5%) of API characters, and more than half had lighter skin tones. Among the results of the survey of members of the API community in the sector, 80.9% of those questioned declared having suffered micro-attacks, blatant racism (55.6%) and tokenization (72.5%). %) At work. Less than half believe the industry shares the prevailing view that “portrayal” means “portraying a group of people authentically on screen.” “With 80% of the media consumed in the world made in the United States, we have a responsibility to create authentic storylines and portrayals to advance culture on a global scale,” said CAPE Executive Director Michelle K . Sugihara. “Currently, there is a mismatch between actual API experiences and the quality and quantity of on-screen and behind-the-scenes representation. The amalgamation of our many communities under the API banner further exacerbates perceptions. monolithic.

Inaccurate representations are not just a representational problem; it is a question of social justice that we must tackle together. Here is a better future! “

