DaBaby and the work towards a more inclusive music industryExBulletin

Despite multiple apologies, rapper DaBaby continues to be criticized and canceled for homophobic comments he made during the Rolling Loud festival in late July.

Dua Lipa, who features the rapper on his hit song “levitatingwas among those who quickly criticized him. Elton John and Madonna also lambasted DaBaby and denounced the misinformation in his comments on HIV.

During the performance in Miami, he had said the audience: “If you don’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, one of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will kill you in two or three weeks, turn your cell phone light up. .

Music festivals including Lollapalooza, The Governors Ball and Austin City Limits Music Festival canceled his appearances and he lost a sponsorship deal with clothing brand BooHoo.

DaBaby has become a critical and commercial superstar in recent years, reigning over a powerful audience with millions of social media followers. It won the BET Awards and was nominated for the Grammys.

The rapid fallout from his remarks could mean a change in attitude towards what the music industry will tolerate when it comes to the explicitly offensive and exclusionary language of some of its biggest stars.

“I think there is definitely a new moment,” says Brown University professor Tricia Rose who wrote two books on hip-hop.

DaBaby has already been accused of bad behavior

While Rose believes festivals are doing the right thing by removing DaBaby from their lists, she also sees more than a hint of hypocrisy in the actions of the organizers. She notes that the music industry has long tolerated and profited from artists like DaBaby, who was accused bad behavior prior to this incident.

At the same Rolling Loud festival, for example, he followed Megan Thee Stallion’s performance by bringing on stage rapper Tory Lanez, who Stallion says shot him in the foot last year.

“There are a lot of artists who are promoted by the industry, who are celebrated by the industry for their extreme behavior, in quotes, without quotes. This is a long-standing role model that never faded. no way toned down, ”Rose said. “Then when they don’t know when and how they’re actually living in that identity, then there’s all this sort of ‘We are all for peace, love and happiness.’

Since the uproar, DaBaby has tried to prioritize peace and understanding in its efforts to counter the fallout. In his second apologies, he wrote: “Social media evolves so fast that people want to tear you down before you have a chance to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes.”

Apologizing is one step; making amends is another

Kevin powell, who has written extensively on hip-hop and toxic masculinity in American culture, says DaBaby’s apology language is important.

“I believe in the culture of counseling, not the culture of cancellation,” says Powell. “Do we just want to keep canceling people because of their racism, sexism and homophobia, transphobia? Or do we really want to educate people so that we become a more educated population so that it does not become a standardized thing? “

Powell hopes DaBaby will do more than just apologize for his behavior in order to protect his career.

“He has to be serious. No matter who you are, you have to be serious about redress. You have to become an advocate for women and girls. You have to become an advocate against homophobia and transphobia. You have to make amends. honorable by your It can’t be just an apology just because you’re trying to save your career, ”adds Powell.

The outcry highlights how cultural attitudes toward sexuality in pop music are changing. At present, openly gay rapper Lil Nas X has two hit songs and has been recently profiled in The New York Times Magazine.

Powell and Tricia Rose think her success is a sign of progress, but they also say the work towards a more inclusive music industry is far from over.