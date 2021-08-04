The Audio Adventures to be released exclusively on HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter





HBO Max will release its upcoming Batman podcast exclusively on the streaming platform as it continues to expand its audio offerings beyond companion podcasts. The original scripted audio, Batman: the audio adventures, stars Jeffrey Wright as the Cape Hero. On Wednesday, the streamer revealed that Rosario Dawson will play the role of Catwoman and John Leguizamo will play the Riddler in a cast that also includes Saturday Night Live alumni like Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers, Bobby Moynihan, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner and Fred Armisen. The streamer, who first launched their podcast program in 2019, is also experimenting with adding more podcasts to their in-app experience, even though they aren’t original for HBO. Thanks to a new partnership with Kast Media, fans of CO will be able to listen to the Welcome to the CO, Bitches! podcast, hosted by Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, directly on the HBO Max app, which also airs the show. Joshua Walker, Chief Strategy Officer of HBO Max, said Hollywood journalist that bringing podcasts directly to the HBO Max app isn’t just meant to boost mobile engagement. “It’s really about reaching customers in a different format where they can engage with us, whether it’s at home, on the treadmill, on the go,” Walker said. “It’s not specifically about driving a mobile. It’s really about telling stories, and we want to bring consumers a story in an audio format – and ideally more stories and audio formats in the future – and allow them to choose when and how to engage in it. . Other upcoming podcasts include HBO Max’s first retrospective podcast for the 20th anniversary of Band of Brothers, slated for a September 9 release. The series, hosted by Roger Bennett, will feature interviews with cast members and executive producer Tom Hanks. The streamer will also be first We keep looking, the sequel to Issa Rae Unsafe companion podcast, In search of Latoya, this autumn. The new scripted series, created with Raedio and Tenderfoot TV, will examine topics such as prison labor, racism in schools and the death rate of black women in hospitals and during childbirth. These series will join other brand-focused efforts such as the HBO Max Cinema Club, a series co-produced by iHeartMedia that covers movies from the streamer’s library and upcoming titles on HBO and HBO Max documentaries from Audacy’s Pineapple Street. Michael Gluckstadt, co-director of the HBO Max Podcast program, noted that the talents were also seizing the additional opportunities to say more about their shows. “Honestly, I can’t tell you how many times this week alone we’ve heard from some of our best showrunners, early talents. They want to do these things, ”Gluckstadt said. “From our perspective he’s hopefully trying to say yes where we can and where it makes sense. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/hbo-max-podcasts-batman-1234992314/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos