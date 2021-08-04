Matt Damon makes a desperate figure in Stillwater





In 2002, Matt Damon reached mega-star playing an American agent hunted across Europe in Bourne’s identity. Now in Still water he was born again as Bill Baker, a god-fearing God-fearing Oklahoman oil rig worker in Marseille, where his daughter, Allison, is sentenced to five years and nine years in prison. The parallels with Amanda Knox have been discussed a lot before, not least by Knox herself, but in truth, they don’t go far. Allison (a disguised Abigail Breslin) has none of the glamor that has garnered so much media attention around the world and there is no press circus here. Instead, we follow Bill as he runs into bureaucracy and drags himself heavily through the suburbs in search of the young Franco-Arab who may have killed his daughter’s girlfriend. Although Bill is another American dad who sneaks into hostile territory with no exit strategy, the Tom McCarthy film doesn’t have much in common with Liam Neeson’s adrenalized drama starring Liam Neeson. Taken series. On the contrary, it is closer to that of Costa-Gavras Missing, in which Jack Lemmon travels to Chile in search of his son and finds nothing but disillusionment with his own country. Allison (Abigail Breslin) is Bill’s estranged daughter serving a nine-year prison sentence

Damon is almost unrecognizable, a bearded and paunchy figure in daddy’s jeans and a battered baseball cap, his “yes ma’am” is as out of place as his old-fashioned sunglasses. He is a man who has lost pace with his time – as Damon himself may seem these days – but there is something touching about his sincere politeness and also something new: when was the last time that you saw a conservative worker father in a role? As foil he obtains Camille Cottin from Call my agent celebrity, effortlessly chic as a stage actress and single mom Bill befriends and dotes on the little girl while her own daughter protests against her “fuck-up” father. This domestic montage is never entirely convincing but offers ample opportunity for entertaining cultural clashes: you can get the Oklahoman out of Stillwater but you can’t force him to drink Perrier. Finally, the 64 million euro question arrives: did he vote for Trump? In its final act, the film gravely derails with an ill-advised detour into justice-self-defense. But McCarthy (an Oscar winner for Projector) pretty much puts it back on track with a dismal Oklahoma coda. If in France Bill embodied America’s lost place in the world, he carries here the tarnished dignity of his working class. Now no more at home in Stillwater than in Marseille, he makes a fooled and desperate face: “I hardly recognize him. ★★★ ☆☆ In UK cinemas from August 6 and in US cinemas now

