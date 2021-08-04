Roush Review: The Return of Joseph Gordon-Levitts to Television as Mr. Corman | Entertainment





When life gets too difficult for Josh Corman, which often happens, we drift into fantastic flights: sometimes with musical delight and other times downright apocalyptic, with hallucinations of a flaming meteor rushing towards Earth. And yet, this is the realism of the new Apple TV + drama in 10 parts Mr. Corman this is most compelling in an indulgent yet moving character study of disappointment, anxiety and, eventually, hope. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who plays the title role, has grown considerably since coming of age on 3rd rock of the sun and become famous in the cinema. As the show’s creator, star, and often director of what is clearly a passionate project, he conceals his innate charismatic appeal in a thorny, brooding shell of mental self-flagellation. I just feel like I blew it all up, like I’m suck as a person, the 5th grade teacher who could’ve been a rock star tells his roommate Victor (the excellent Arturo Castro), a divorced UPS driver. [Victors such a great character he even earns his own Mr. Morales spotlight in the fourth episode, with Josh fading into the background as Victor deals with his estranged teenage daughter, whod rather be spending her weekend anywhere else than with these grown-up losers.] Fortunately, Mr. Corman is not a lost cause. Her dreams of musical fame may have ended with her romantic lifeTed Girlyou fabulous Juno Temple plays his frustrated ex in a two-episode cameo, but he achieves harmony as a formidable and empathetic teacher with his fifth-graders, even when the pandemic forces him to connect to them from long distance via Zoom. Almost every episode opens with Josh nodding to new sounds and rhythms, suggesting that he hasn’t completely given up on his musical ambitions. But the pandemic (which caused production to stop and the shift from LA to New Zealand) is fueling the worst aspects of his floating anxiety, which manifests in panic attacks and regression in OCD when Josh returns to live. with his exasperated mother (a wonderfully lively Debra Winger). She’s not the only one who has to remind him, You’ve got it better than a lot of other people. He already knows it, and yet we root for him even when we want to turn against him, because we relate to him. Because really, who does not have panicking a bit during the worst of 2020? Mr. Corman, First of the series, Friday August 6 Apple TV +

