Why Bubba Watson owes ‘Crash’ actor Michael Pea a watch





As a general rule, betting on yourself in a bet against a PGA Tour pro is a bad deal. Truly bad business. This is a bad deal for several reasons. On the one hand, it is much easier for a PGA Tour player to be at the level of a professional golfer than it is for you to be at the top of your game. On the other hand, non-professional athletes have a bad tendency to underestimate their abilities compared to real pros. And that’s not to mention the hardships that come with the decent handicap of a game between a professional golfer and an average Joe. But some betting opportunities are just too good to ignore, even when they involve PGA Tour players, as former “Crash” actor Michael Pea explained on this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar. The story begins at a celebrity golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Where Pea competed alongside Tiger Woods and a handful of other celebrities against Bubba Watson and his own roster of stars. WGC-FedEx St. Jude chooses to win: who the experts and a player bet on By:

Before the match started, Bubba’s younger brother, Ted Scott, spotted Pea working at the driving range. “Bubba Watson, I said to his younger brother, ‘yes, I hit it 250. I hit it longer than that,'” said Pea. “His caddy said, ‘Brother, what are you talking about? You can’t hit him 250 man. Suddenly Scott called Bubba, who shared a similar view of Pea’s long-term skills. Discussions about garbage ensued, culminating in an invitation for Watson to put his money where his mouth was. Naturally, Bubba obliged. “Bubba Watson bet me on his watch that I couldn’t hit 250,” Pea recalls. “I got on the TrackMan, the first drive is 267. And Tiger is like ‘you said you were going to give him a watch. “” But Pea says he never received payment. “He never gave it to me,” he said. On the contrary, he had to brag the hard way: sinking a 15-footer on the 18th at Riviera to beat Team Bubba and seal the tournament for himself. “I liked a stuttering pitch and a top cut and let out an ‘ahhh! “” Pea said with a laugh. “That and the hole in one are probably the best golf stories I have ever had.” To hear the rest of the Pea’s Subpar interview, watch the video below. James colgan James Colgan is Associate Editor at GOLF, contributing articles for the website and magazine on a wide range of topics. He writes Hot Mic, GOLF’s weekly media column, and uses his experience broadcasting on the brand’s social media and video platforms. 2019 Syracuse University graduate James and obviously his golf game is still thawing after four years in the snow, during which he cut his teeth at NFL Films, CBS News and Fox Sports. Prior to joining GOLF, James was a caddy scholar (and astute looper) on Long Island, where he is from. Related Articles

