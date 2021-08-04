John Cena juggles his Hollywood and WWE identities

After two decades in a professional wrestling ring, Jean Cenais no stranger to uniform commitment. For years he has entertained thousands of people wearing denim shorts, baseball caps, retro sports shirts, Reebok Pump basketball shoes, and sometimes a chain of locks around his large neck.

Still, it’s quite surprising when the 44-year-old wrestler / actor jumps in for a video chat interview wearing the shiny silver helmet, blue gloves and a fitted dove-neck shirt from Peacemaker, his super patriotic moron in The suicide squad(in theaters and on HBO Max Thursday evening).

I locked myself in that hotel room because people chased me here thinking I was some kind of artist on Hollywood Boulevard, “Cena unmoved before heading for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in LA with the Squad co-star Margot Robbie and screenwriter / director James gunn.

Meet again:James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” is a bloody wonder that blows up the superhero genre

WhyDoes he wear Peacekeeper attire in public whenever he can, including Monday’s premiere? We have a wonderfully beautiful and absurd film that no one is ready to see but that everyone needs in their life, Cena says of Squad. “

After recently wrapping up the first season of the HBO spinoff series Max Peacemaker (premiering in January), Cena is now back in wrestling gear: WWEs Cena’s summer makes him work in shows and prepares to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam on August 21.

Always a good guy when he comes back to the ring, it’s on screen that Cena plays the heel. F9 this summer, he played the antagonistic little brother of franchise anti-hero Vin Diesels. And in Squad, Peacemaker is one of the many villains who blackop missions for the government.

Peacemaker is so ridiculous, Cena admits, thanks to his arrogant and often clueless demeanor. except for Peacemaker, appearing in his clingy underwear. It’s the kind of revealing physical comedy Cenas happily embraces in the movies, like his hilarious sex scene with Amy Schumer in the 2015s. Railway accident.