Poage Landing Days Return: Cincinnati Circus Amongst Planned Entertainment | New
ASHLAND Poage Landing Days are expected to return to normal this year, although with the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 anything can happen.
Christy Meade, president of Poage Landing Days, the committee was unsure at the start of the year if the festival would take place, but they decided to go ahead.
We could only plan based on the restrictions and information currently in place, Meade said. Things are always changing and we have no idea what September might look like. I started this year by telling people that we will have a Poage Landing Days Festival, but I don’t know what that will look like. Six months later, I still tell people the same thing.
For now, she said, she expects the festival to look a lot like what audiences are used to, with more distance between vendors and additional hand washing and sanitizing stations. , the idea may change over time.
But she said she believed the community was ready for the return of Poage Landing Days.
If our interest in social media is any indicator, it should be a successful event, she said. We want people to feel safe and comfortable and are constantly working on how we get there.
The event, scheduled for September 17-19, will feature a craft tent, live music, car show, bicycle exhibit, food trucks, inflatables and activities for kids and the Southern Fried Cone Fest, Kentucky’s longest slalom race. .
In 2015, we were fortunate to host the World Downhill Slalom Championships and bring some of the best skaters from around the world to Ashland, Meade said. We have hosted runners like Brown Bomber Richy Carrasco, Lynn Kramer, Joe McLaren, Dave Hackett and many other professional skaters.
ConeFest is hosted by the skateboard group HOSS, which stands for Hillbilly Outlaw Slalom Skaters.
This year’s lineup also includes Cincinnati Circus, which features circus-style entertainment for kids.
Nationally known musical acts have been scheduled, but Meade said due to contractual obligations they cannot be announced yet.
Otherwise, the schedule of events for Poage Landing Days, which is subject to change due to CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus, is as follows:
September 17
Open at noon.
12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fun activities for children, arts and crafts vendors, and street and food vendors.
12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Music on the 15th Street stage.
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Music on the 16th Street stage.
September 18
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fun activities for children.
11 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Cincinnati Circus Company.
9 a.m. Practice of the Southern Fried Cone Fest.
10:30 a.m. Qualifications for the Southern Fried Cone Fest, 17th St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cruise In Car Show.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Craft merchants.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Street vendors and food vendors.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Children’s activity tent.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mr. Puppet (comedian / ventriloquist puppet show)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Music on the 15th Street stage.
6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Entertainment on the 16th Street stage.
September 19
10:30 am Friendship with coffee and donuts.
11 a.m. to noon Religious service.
8:00 a.m. Southern Fried Cone Fest, Ramey Street skateboard race.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entertainment for children.
1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Entertainment tent for children.
12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cincinnati Circus Company.
1 p.m. to 6 p.m. M. Puppet (comedian / ventriloquist puppet show).
From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Food and street vendors.
From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Craft merchants.
From noon to 5:45 p.m. Music on the 15th Street stage.
