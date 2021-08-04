Actor Myk Watford discusses role of Fame Studio’s Rick Hall in Aretha Franklin’s biopic “Respect”





MUSCLE SHOALS, Alabama (WHNT) – It’s no secret that Muscle Shoals’ iconic Fame Studios has played a pivotal role in the musical careers of several legends. WATCH: UAB hosts COVID-19 question-and-answer session with local hospitals, JCDH

The studio and its founder Rick Hall are featured in the upcoming film “Respect”, the biopic of Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul”. Award-winning American Idol former singer-songwriter Jennifer Hudson stars as the late Franklin. The man playing the role of Hall, Myk Watford, is one of the residents of northern Alabama. “It gives me chills just to sit here,” said Watford, sitting inside Fame. “I just know all the music that’s been recorded here. All the artists who have worked here, and of course Rick [Hall] who, not alone, but with the help of other people here, has changed the landscape of music. Franklin’s rise to fame was largely confined to the studio of the same name. Watford, originally from Russellville, is well aware of the role Muscle Shoals played in his development as a soul artist. “As everyone here knows, Rick [Hall] was a big part of its history; before coming here to Fame, she had no hits, ”Watford said. “They were trying to sell her as a jazz musician, which is not what she wanted.” Alabaster city officials are working to change speedbreaker policy and responding to citizens’ concerns

At Fame, the house band had perfected a funky, muscular style that would come to be known as the “Muscle Shoals sound”, countless great singers recorded there: Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, Etta James. Many say that Franklin left Fame with a different artist than when he arrived. “When you grow up here, like me, you hear these stories all the time,” Watford said. “Partly that’s why it gives me chills to be in [Fame Studios]. I have always heard these stories; to be, to a small extent, a part of this story now is just something that it’s hard for me even to put into words, it’s very special. The film chronicles Franklin’s life before and after this fateful visit to Fame. Teenager killed in drive-by shooting in Talladega identified

“His story goes way beyond here,” Watford said. The one she became, the queen of soul, was kind of born here. Watford says he has heard stories about Rick Hall for most of his life. “I want to be able to be specific in all aspects of who he was and kind of immerse myself in the character’s mind. I just wanted his mind to be right. I think when you play against someone who is a real person, you have an obligation to capture their mind. ‘Respect’ hits theaters on August 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs42.com/news/actor-playing-rick-hall-in-aretha-franklin-biopic-discusses-role/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos