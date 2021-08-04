10 Reasons We Love Lindsay Duncan, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ Actor | Anglophenia

Lindsay Duncan is in excellent shape in AMC A discovery of witches like the formidable matriarch Ysabeau de Clermont, a fascinating role that she absolutely nails. Here are just 10 reasons we love the prolific British actress who has also appeared in everything from the BBC Sherlock To Tim burton‘s Alice in Wonderland.

1. She’s an accomplished stage actress.

Duncan has over 35 stage credits to his name and won the Tony and Olivier Awards for his performance in a 2001-2 revival of Christmas Loose‘s Private life. She also won an Olivier Award and got another Tony nomination for her performance opposite Alan rickman in the 1985-6 production of Dangerous relationships.

2. She helped inspire one of Rickman’s films.

Rickman directed the years 1997 The winter guest, a poignant British film exploring the relationship between an adult girl (Emma thompson) and her mother who fights Alzheimer’s disease (Phyllida lloyd). It was based on the play of the same name by Sharman macdonald Keira knightleyfrom the mother of whom Duncan shared stories about her own mother’s experiences with the disease.

3. She doesn’t have time to make assumptions about her background.

“I have been described as an English rose, which irritates me intensely,” she said. The independent in 2011. “It looks so sweet and sweet and it’s so limiting; but i can’t be described as english anyway. “

Indeed: Duncan was in fact born in Scotland to Scottish parents; the family didn’t move south of the border to Leeds and then to Birmingham when they were five or six years old.

“When people hear my way of speaking, they think I come from a well-to-do middle class background,” Duncan added in the same interview. “But we didn’t have a lot of money. We didn’t have a phone or a car. Both of my parents spoke Scottish accents. A lot of the phrases they used were Scottish Army slang. They would say “Kit” na parakeet? ”Which meant,“ What time is it? ”I don’t know how I spoke, but it wasn’t Scottish or Birmingham. I remember two friends of mine. older brother who were like, “Ooh, ‘ere come the queen’ because I was talking classy, ​​but I don’t know where that came from.”

4. She has a lot of natural curiosity.

When asked when she would time travel, A discovery of witches style, said Duncan AMC Discussion: “It’s a bit cliché, but for several reasons I suppose it could be Paris during La Belle poque. It was so cosmopolitan. I love cities. People came from all over the world, artists of all kinds. part of that, my God, how invigorating would that be? All these artistic spirits of all kinds, dancers, writers. You’ve had a lot of women come forward, accepted for the great talent that they were. “

5. She made a memorable appearance on Jennifer Saunders’ sitcom Absolutely fabulous.

Duncan appears as Jeanne Durand, a legendary French movie star whom Saunders public relations guru Edina Monsoon signs as a client. Durand persuades Monsoon to book her a concert at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, but there’s a small problem: she can’t sing a note.

6. She has a supporting role in the Oscar winner Bird man.

Duncan plays Tabitha Dickinson, a scathing theater critic who refuses to be intimidated by Michael keatonfierce actor on the comeback trail. Their scene below is pure gold.

7. It is a Star wars former student.

Yes, really she provided the voice of the android TC-14 in the years 1999 Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace. And incidentally, her actor husband Hilton mcrae had a small role as a green leader in the 1983s Return of the Jedi.

8. She brings depth to complex characters.

An example: Meg, her character in the acclaimed independent film of 2013 The weekend, who wants more out of life than her brooding husband Nick (Jim broadbent) can provide. “I worried about the sympathy,” Duncan said The Guardian at the time. “Jim is such a likeable actor and Nick is such a likeable character. And I thought this movie had to be balanced or what’s the point? It’s not the story of a guy under siege. Them, you got to see it all. . “

“I felt I had to fight Meg’s corner a bit,” she added. “There’s no denying that the character is acerbic and I like that about her. But you have to make sure there’s warmth and compassion.”

9. It is a Doctor Who Guest-star.

Duncan portrays Adelaide, a companion of David tennant‘s Doctor, in the 2009 episode “Waters of Mars”. Four years later, she tells Anglophenia: “I’m just angry enough that my character couldn’t come back, because that would be lovely. I would have loved to work with it. Matt smith with whom I worked in the theater and now Pierre Capaldi. You feel pretty envious of the adventure they are having when they do it. “

10. And finally, she is absolutely brilliant in the role of the matriarch Ysabeau de Clermont in A discovery of witches.

When asked what she found interesting about the character, Duncan said AMC Discussion: “Well, sure, I love that she’s a strong woman. I guess that’s a bit of a cliché now. I have to say that it would be just as interesting to play a less strong woman, but there is something to see the stuff that she has to do and the adjustments she has to make, which makes her really interesting. I guess I understand having to adapt to changes, to the demands of a person for the greater good, so that you can see outside yourself. “

“She’s had so much power all of her life, and she’s been at the top of the vampire tree with Philippe, and yet she shows great intelligence and a great capacity for empathy,” Duncan added. . “She can adjust her worldview as much as she has to. It makes her interesting.”

