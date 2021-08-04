Take a peek inside the new York Galleria mini-casino in Springettsbury Township

There are only 8 days until the new Hollywood Casino York opens.

Penn National Gaming today gives an overview of the $ 120 million establishment at the York Galleria. See you tonight for more details and photos.

The casino will open at noon on August 12.

The 80,000 square foot casino, located in the former Sears store in Springettsbury Township, will feature 500 slot machines and 24 table games and offers the state’s first Barstool Sportsbook.

Penn National hopes to attract players from the region as well as from Maryland.

Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino York, recently shared some details about the new casino with the Economics Club of the York County Economic Alliance.

Here’s what you need to know about it:

Following:Hollywood Casino York announces official opening date next month at York Galleria